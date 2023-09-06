The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I guess you could say that my wife comes from something of a naval family. She was born in a naval hospital in Florida, her father served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and, following in his father’s footsteps, her brother also served his country in the same branch of the service. What’s more, they both did their service in submarines.

You may think that submarines are a relatively modern form of warfare, but they actually have a longer history than you may realize. In fact, the use of submarines in warfare is almost as old as the navy itself, with the world’s first recorded attempted attack occurring on Sept. 7, 1776.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

