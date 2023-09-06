I guess you could say that my wife comes from something of a naval family. She was born in a naval hospital in Florida, her father served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and, following in his father’s footsteps, her brother also served his country in the same branch of the service. What’s more, they both did their service in submarines.
You may think that submarines are a relatively modern form of warfare, but they actually have a longer history than you may realize. In fact, the use of submarines in warfare is almost as old as the navy itself, with the world’s first recorded attempted attack occurring on Sept. 7, 1776.
The story behind that attack begins with the birth of a man named David Bushnell in Saybrook, Connecticut, on Aug. 30, 1740. His family were farmers and he stayed on the farm until his father passed away in 1769, at which time he sold his half of the property to his brother. David was very smart and, despite being older than the majority of his fellow students, he enrolled in Yale college in 1771.
It seems that Bushnell spent his time at Yale not only by absorbing knowledge but also by putting it to good use. He was an inventor and discovered that he could get gunpowder to explode under water by using a clockwork mechanism which was connected to a musket firing lock that he adapted for the purpose. He would later put this to good use by making an underwater mine and floating torpedoes that would explode on contact with an object. Coupled with these, he also developed an underwater method of propulsion that he later described in a letter to Thomas Jefferson as “An oar formed upon the principle of the screw was fixed in the forepart of the vessel its axis entered the vessel and being turned one way rowed the vessel forward but being turned the other way rowed it backward. It was made to be turned by the hand or foot.”
The vessel he talked about was another of his inventions.
Built in 1775, he called it the “Turtle” because of the way it looked in the water and it was to be the first submarine ever used in combat. Many of Bushnell’s inventions may have begun as developments of earlier designs. There had been ideas for underwater craft for centuries, but the difference was that, taking in and expelling water for ballast and the use of the screw propellor for movement meant that Bushnell’s worked.
Not far from where Bushnell was studying at Yale was the shop of a man named Isaac Doolittle. Doolittle was also an inventor and it is thought that he made, and may well have designed, most of the brass and other moving parts of the Turtle. The hull of Turtle was made of oak that was covered in tar and was held together by iron hoops, rather like a barrel. To build it, Bushnell enlisted the help of his brother, Ezra, who was the farmer, and a man called Phineas Pratt who was a ship’s carpenter.
The finished vessel was around 10 feet long, 6 feet tall and 3 wide and it dived and surfaced by allowing water into its bilge tank and then expelling it by means of a hand pump. It also had 200 pounds of lead ballast that could be dropped to enable it to surface faster in an emergency. It was moved by pedal-powered propellers and was designed to attack enemy shipping by means of a hand-operated drill and auger that were used to attach an explosive charge to the hull.
Building an enterprise like that, of course, costs money and, in the midst of a revolutionary war that was not easy to come by. Bushnell spent a lot of effort in trying to raise funds before finally he met with Jonathan Trumbull, who was the governor of Connecticut. Trumbull was intrigued and he wrote to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson liked the idea but Washington had few resources for his army without diverting any to the Turtle. He did supply some cash eventually, and so the project went ahead. The Turtle was ready by the fall of 1776.
One thing remained to be settled. Turtle was a one-man submersible, and the operator had a multitude of tasks to perform. He would have to operate the bilge pump to ensure the vessel stayed under the surface without plunging to the sea bed or bobbing up to the surface. He would have to hand crank the propellor to move turtle along while also controlling the rudder. He would also need to surface frequently as the vessel only contained enough air for 30 minutes submerged.
The man who was chosen for the task of being the first submariner was also born in Connecticut. His name was Ezra Lee and, on New Year’s Day, 1776, he had enlisted in the 10th Continental Regiment of Foot. He was made sergeant but his brother-in-law, Samuel Parsons, had gone further in the service and was a Brigadier General.
Parsons was stationed in New York and he was asked to supply volunteers to pilot the Turtle. He chose three men, one of whom was Ezra Lee. The volunteers trained on the craft, which was transported overland to the Hudson, and Lee was chosen to be the man to make the first attack.
The target that was selected was HMS Eagle, a 64-gun, third-rate ship of the line that was moored off what is now Governor’s Island in New York harbor.
It was the night of Sept. 7 when Lee, under cover of darkness, managed to reach HMS Eagle. Under the warship’s keel he tried to drill into her timbers but could not get the auger to penetrate. Due to the air constraints, he only had a few minutes to work so he gave up trying and maneuvered Turtle in an effort to attempt again on a different part of the ship. The water where the ship was anchored, however, was subject to strong currents and Turtle may have been caught when the tide turned. Lee lost contact with the ship, was unable to find it again and eventually had to give up the attempt.
Sgt. Lee reached the shore and Turtle was retrieved but was eventually lost when the ship it was on was sunk by the British. Lee, Bushnell and Parsons all continued to serve and all three of them survived the war. Lee lived until 1821 and his obituary reads, “This soldier is the only man who fought the enemy upon land, upon water, and under the water.”
I have never had the honor of serving in the navy. I have been on a submarine, however. It was a World War II one that is moored in Pittsburgh and, having seen the inside of one of these boats, I can only express my admiration for men such as my father- and brother-in-law who went to sea to preserve our liberty in such craft.