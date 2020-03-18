I guess almost everyone knows that Feb. 14 is St. Valentine’s Day. Millions of us mark the third-century saint’s day by giving cards, flowers, candy and other gifts to those we love or hope to love. It’s one of the biggest days in the year for the greeting cards industry but they may be missing out, because, earlier in the year, there is another celebration for those looking for love and an alternative patron Saint of Lovers.
This other saint is female and, unlike Saint Valentine, she has a shrine that people can visit. Her name is Dwynwen, she lived in the 5th century, which is a couple of hundred years after Valentine, and she is reputed to have been the beautiful daughter of King Brychan Brycheiniog, whose kingdom was in Wales. Brychan is reputed to have had anything up to 63 children, depending on which chronicles you read, and many of them were associated with the spreading of the Christian religion during what are known as the dark ages.
Dwynwen is remembered in Wales and in southwest England where a church is named for her in the town of Advent, but she is mostly famous for the island, Ynys Llanddwyn, and the shrine that bears her name.
Legend has it that Dwynwen, while still a teenager, fell in love with a man from North Wales called Prince Maelon Dafodrill. He returned her love, but her father had already promised her to someone else and he didn’t give his approval of the match. At the time Dwynwen was living on the island of Anglesey, which is off the Welsh coast and, although upset by her father’s decision, she reluctantly obeyed him and told Maelon she couldn’t marry him.
Some versions of the story say that Maelon was angry at her decision, chased into the forest after her and, when he caught up with her, threatened to seduce or rape her. Other versions don’t mention this part and merely say that, because of her father’s refusal to let her marry her prince, she said she was not going to marry anyone.
Whether either version is true we can’t tell but the legend goes on to say that Dwynwen prayed for God to protect her, either by assisting her to resist the prince’s attentions or by enabling her to forget her love for him. That night she is said to have had a dream in which an angel visited her. In the dream the angel is supposed to have given her a potion to drink. The story then says the potion protected her but it also immediately turned Prince Maelon to ice, which is interpreted as meaning his feelings for her grew cold. Dwynwen seems to have been upset by this because she then prayed again and this time she made three requests. The first request was that Maelon be restored to his former self and this was immediately granted. The second request was that, through her, God would bless all true lovers and the third was that she be allowed never to marry and to live her life as a hermit nun.
What happened to Maelon after that isn’t clear, presumably he went home to heal his broken heart, but Dwynwen also left Anglesey with one of her sisters, Cain, and a brother, Dyfnan. They took a boat and sailed around the coast until they came to a spit of land that became an island at high tide. This, Dwynwen decided, was where she would spend the rest of her life. She settled there, had a small chapel built and the island is now called Ynys Llanddwyn, meaning the island of the church of Dwynwen.
The story spread, other girls joined her and, during medieval times, Dwynwen’s island became an important place of pilgrimage. People, especially those troubled by problems with love, visited in order to attend the church and to see an adjacent well that was reputed to contain holy fish whose movements were said to signify whether the relationships of lovers observing them would be good or bad. It was also said that if a couple looked into the well and the water boiled, then true love and good fortune would be theirs.
The original chapel Dwynwen built was replaced in the 15th century by a church but, in the 16th and early 17th centuries, Europe saw the reformation of religious thinking. King Henry VIII led the break away from Rome, formed the Church of England with himself as the head and, as a consequence, monasteries, nunneries and shrines such as Dwynwen’s were suppressed. Many of the pilgrims stopped coming and, as it takes a lot of work to maintain a treeless tidal island that is subject to the vagaries of the winds and weather, and, since the people weren’t there to do the work, the church soon fell into disrepair.
For three and a half centuries the island was abandoned, people still went there, although there were far less than previously but the place was neglected until the Anglican Church turned its attention back to the saint. Her legend for caring for lovers was still well known and for some reason over the centuries she’d also become the patron saint of sick animals, and, in 1879, a 14-foot-high, plain wooden cross was erected near the ruins of her church. Twenty-five years later, in 1903, a carved Celtic cross was added to supplement this.
People still visited but it wasn’t until the 1960s that a student from University College, in Bangor, Wales, had the idea to produce four different designs to go on cards to celebrate St. Dwynwen’s Day. Calendars that date back to the middle of the 15th century list the 25th of January as the Saint’s Day and the cards were sold to celebrate it.
Today the visitors have returned. Some come for the scenery, others for the plentiful sea birds that nest on the island and still more to savor the unique Welshness of the place. In addition to these there are also those who come, especially on January 25th, to buy cards, souvenirs and Welsh love spoons, to look down into the well and to ask St. Dwynwen’s blessing on their romance. Long may the fish indicate good fortune and the waters boil for them.