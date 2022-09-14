The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, smiles as she leaves a service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, in 2021. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Sept. 8
Jane Barlow | Pool via AP
Frank Augstein | Pool via AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England, on July 15, 2022.
Today Britain and many countries around the world are in deep mourning. After more than 70 years, the second Elizabethan era finally ended on Sept. 8, when Queen Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, passed away at her favorite home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. Her close family were at her bedside and Britain now has a new king, Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth’s reign was the longest of any monarch in British history; yet, just like her namesake, Elizabeth I, she was not originally meant to be queen. She was born on April 26, 1926, the eldest daughter of Prince Albert, Duke of York. Her father was the second son of King George V and, although he was in the line of succession to the throne, it was assumed that his elder brother, Edward, would become king, marry and have children of his own, who would supersede Prince Albert.
Whilst very young Elizabeth called herself “Lilibet” and the nickname has stuck ever since, with Prince Harry calling his own daughter by the same name. As a child Elizabeth was variously described as a jolly little girl who loved dogs and horses and who was also orderly, sensible and well behaved. When she was just 2 years old, Prime Minister Winston Churchill said she was, “a character. She has an air of authority and reflectiveness astonishing in an infant.”
George V died in January of 1936 and, according to British tradition, Edward became king the moment his father drew his last breath. That meant that Elizabeth was now second in the line to succeed should anything happen to her uncle and her father. Edward was still young enough to have children of his own though, yet despite this, 10-year-old Elizabeth began to have lessons in constitutional history.
Later that year something did happen. King Edward VIII announced his intention to marry an American divorcee, Wallis Simpson. He was advised that this was not acceptable to the people of Britain and, on Dec. 10, 1936, he gave up the throne. This meant that his brother, Prince Albert, became king, taking the name George VI, and that Elizabeth was now heir to the throne.
Sixteen years later, in February 1952 whilst she was 25 years old and on a royal tour in Kenya, her father passed away and she became queen. She was to remain queen for seventy years and seven months. For much of that time, she had her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, by her side and she dedicated her life to the service of her people.
She was served by 15 different Prime Ministers, beginning with Sir Winston Churchill and ending just days ago with the appointment of Liz Truss. During her reign she was head of state during the transition from the British Empire to a Commonwealth of nations. She oversaw conflict in Northern Ireland, war in the Falklands and elsewhere, entry to the European Union, Brexit and much more.
She had four children, saw them marry and three of them divorce. There have been good times and bad during her reign, but throughout it all she remained popular with the majority of people in Britain and in many countries around the world. She will be sadly missed.
Her family were gathered around her as Elizabeth passed peacefully away. Like all families when a loved one passes on, they will be mourning. In Elizabeth’s case, though, there will be millions of others who feel a similar sense of loss. For the majority of ordinary Britons, Elizabeth II has always been there during their lifetimes. She was the head of the country, a permanent figurehead who could be relied on while wars, crises, politicians and parties came and went. I never met her, but I saw her twice. I admire her lifetime of dedication to her people and know she will go down in history as a great queen.
In the coming days there will be a state funeral, the biggest state funeral in Britain since that of Diana, Princess of Wales. Her eldest son, King Charles III will lead the mourners. He has already been named as king and has a tough job ahead; his mother was only a small woman, but she left huge shoes to fill. Only time will tell if he is able to do so.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
