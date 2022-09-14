The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Today Britain and many countries around the world are in deep mourning. After more than 70 years, the second Elizabethan era finally ended on Sept. 8, when Queen Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, passed away at her favorite home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. Her close family were at her bedside and Britain now has a new king, Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth’s reign was the longest of any monarch in British history; yet, just like her namesake, Elizabeth I, she was not originally meant to be queen. She was born on April 26, 1926, the eldest daughter of Prince Albert, Duke of York. Her father was the second son of King George V and, although he was in the line of succession to the throne, it was assumed that his elder brother, Edward, would become king, marry and have children of his own, who would supersede Prince Albert.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

