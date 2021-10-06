Sometimes, when I’m writing my novels, I reach a place where I have to stop typing and think through the plot lines. When that happens, I like to get out of my office and take a walk. I never walk very far — my knees start protesting after about half an hour --but I find walking helps me to think and I’m sure I’m not alone in doing this.
I only take relatively short walks, but I know there are others in the world who have undertaken much longer journeys for much better reasons, and I want to mention one or two of them here.
The first is a British woman, Ffyona Campbell. She was born in 1967, she didn’t complete her schooling and left home at the tender age of 16. Somehow she managed to raise sponsorship and set out to walk from John O’Groats to Lands End. Those two places are the most northerly and southerly points of Great Britain and they’re approximately 1,200 miles apart. Ffyona took 49 days to complete the walk, averaging around 25 miles a day, 6 days a week.
Two years later, she was sponsored again and set out to walk from New York to Los Angeles although, due to illness, she did get rides in her support vehicle for part of the way.
It seems that she’d been bitten by the walking bug because, at the age of 21, she left Sydney in New South Wales Australia and, walking 50 miles a day, reached Perth 3,200 miles away, 95 days later. On the way, she was treated for sunburn, dehydration and very badly blistered feet.
Once again, she took time to recover, and then, on April 2, 1991, she set out from Cape Town in South Africa and headed north. It took her two years this time, partly because she had to be evacuated when there was an uprising as she was walking through Zaire. When the fighting died down, she returned to the place she’d left off and continued, finally arriving in Tangiers, Morocco, 9,900 miles and more than two years after she’d started.
Ffyona still hadn’t finished walking. She left Algeciras, on the southern tip of Spain in April of 1994, walking through Spain, France and Britain back to John O’Groats, where she had started 11 years before. At the time, she was said to be the first woman to have walked around the world but, because of the ride she got when she was crossing America, this was disputed. She later repeated the America leg of her walk just to say she had done it.
After finishing her epic journey, Ffyona wrote four books and, inspired by some of the people she’d met on her walks, she learned how to live as a hunter-gatherer. Today she runs a company teaching this way of life back in Devonshire, where she was born.
Rosie Swale-Pope is Swiss-Irish and did not have an easy start to life. She was born Rosie Griffin in Switzerland in Oct. 1946. Her mother suffered from tuberculosis and died when Rosie was just 2 years old. Her father was a soldier, so she was sent to live with her disabled grandmother in Ireland.
She didn’t attend school and her lessons consisted of being taught to read and write until, at age 13, she was sent to a boarding school. At age 18 she started work. She didn’t like it, and, instead, set out without luggage or money to hitchhike to India, Nepal and Russia.
Rosie got married in her early 20s, had two children by the time she was 25 and, together with her family, she bought a boat and sailed around the world. They covered 30,000 miles, and on the way Rosie wrote two books. The journey took three years and it seemed she liked sailing because, in 1983, Rosie found a 17-foot boat sitting in a cowshed in Wales. She had it refurbished and then set out to sail alone across the Atlantic. She used the stars and her cheap watch to navigate, sailed 4,800 miles and reached New York in 70 days. A year later, she was back on land, this time riding horses 3,000 miles from northern Chile to Cape Horn.
It wasn’t until she was 41 that Rosie decided to take a walk. She started quite modestly, walking 1,375 miles around Wales in mid winter. That done, she turned to running marathons, competing in events in various countries.
When she was 56, Rosie’s second husband died of prostate cancer and, to raise money for research into the disease, on her 57th birthday, she set out to run around the world. She had no support crew, funded the journey by renting out her house and towed a small cart containing food and camping gear.
She ran around the northern hemisphere, covering as much of the journey on land as possible. It was a trip full of incident. She encountered a man carrying a gun, was bitten by a tick in Russia, spent several days being followed by a pack of Siberian wolves, got knocked unconscious after being hit by a bus, got frostbite and slipped on ice, breaking her ribs and fracturing her hip. Despite all this, at the age of 61, she returned home, four and a half years after setting out. She had stress fractures in both legs and had covered a total of 19,900 miles.
The third of the women I want to mention is Angela Maxwell. She wasn’t writing a book when she decided to take a walk on May 2, 2014, but she’d recently read several.
She was a successful American business woman in her early 30s who was in a long-term relationship. The books she’d been reading were by enterprising women, women such as Rosie and Ffyona Campbell, mentioned above. She sold everything she owned, bought a small cart, packed it and set out, heading west from Bend, Oregon. Her first stop was in Australia, where she learned the hard way that her journey was not going to be easy.
She had heatstroke and sunburn blisters there and contracted dengue fever in Vietnam. In Mongolia, she was attacked and sexually assaulted, there was a gunfight nearby when she got to Turkey and she quickly learned to sleep with one eye open. Despite the hardships, there were also some good moments. She made a friend on the border between Russia and Mongolia and, later in her journey, the two met again in Switzerland. Unlike the other women, she soon deviated from her planned route, taking side roads and going to out-of-the-way places. She visited small towns in Italy and became the Godmother to the daughter of a woman she met there.
She took her time and didn’t get back to Bend until December of last year, six-and-a-half years after she set out. On the way, she’d visited four continents and 14 different countries, as well as several small islands, walking over 20,000 miles.
My own strolls in the local park are nothing when compared to the accomplishments of these three women. They’ve been to places I’ll never see and have done things I’ll never do. All I can do is regard them with awed admiration and recommend their stories to all who are interested.