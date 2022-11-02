Royalty and royal families come and go. The names of kings and queens are written into recorded history, but in many cases all that most people know about them is that they once lived. In one case, though, there is a king who — although he died 3,300 years ago at the young age of around 18 — is world renowned today. His name, of course, was Tutankhamen.
He was born somewhere around 1,341 years before the birth of Jesus and was the son of the Pharoah Akhenaten and his wife, who is simply known today as “The Younger Lady.” As was the custom in Egyptian royalty in those days, his parents were full brother and sister, and his grandparents may also have been at least half siblings. This inbreeding is thought to have led to Tutankhamen having had several physical deformities. Analysis of his remains has shown that he had an overbite, a partial cleft palate, slight curvature of the spine, missing bones in his right foot and possibly a clubbed left foot. In addition to these, it is known that he suffered from malaria and probably several other ailments, too. Despite his young age, it is almost certain that he used a cane when walking, as several of these were found in his tomb.
Tutankhamen succeeded to the throne on the death of his father when he was about 8 or 9 years old, and he only ruled for nine years. He inherited a kingdom in chaos after his father’s death and, through regents and advisors, set about restoring Egypt to its former status. Unfortunately, he passed away at a young age without leaving any living children to carry on his dynasty, although the mummies of two still-born girls were found in his tomb. These have been examined and have been identified as his daughters through DNA.
No one knows for certain what caused Tutankhamen’s death. One theory says that it was due to a combination of a fractured leg, his congenital conditions and a bout of severe malaria, while other postulate that it could have been because he suffered from pneumonia and sickle cell anemia. There have been several other theories, including murder by blunt-force trauma to the head and death by crushing due to a chariot accident, but x-rays and later CT scans have largely disproved these.
Although it now seems that the Pharoah’s demise was probably due to a last illness, his death was probably unexpected. The evidence for this is in the size of his tomb, which was unusually small compared to others from the same period and considering he was the ruler of both Upper and Lower Egypt. It is thought that the tomb was initially intended for someone less important but was rushed into use as the final resting place for Tutankhamen because nothing else was prepared.
After the usual long mummification process, Tutankhamen’s body was placed in the tomb and the doorway was sealed. He was not allowed to rest in peace, however. The tomb was robbed at least twice, but it seems that these invasions were committed within a few months of the funeral rites because items such as precious oils were taken and the doorway was repaired and resealed afterward.
In the years succeeding Tutankhamen’s interment, other tombs were built nearby and the location of the boy-king’s last resting place was forgotten. Rubble and sand piled up over the entrance and later workmen’s huts were built there, meaning the place remained undisturbed for over 3,000 years.
It was not to remain so. The place where his tomb lay hidden is called the Valley of the Kings. It is on the west bank of the River Nile, opposite the modern city of Luxor and is now known to contain around 63 tombs of royalty and high nobles dating back from 3,000 to 3,500 years ago.
The valley has been a focus for tourists and explorers since at least Roman times, but the main efforts to discover the tombs began in the early 19th century and continue today.
At the beginning of the 20th century, the license to excavate the valley was held by a man named Theodore Davis, an American businessman from Springfield, New York, who sponsored the Egyptian Antiquities Service’s excavations. During the 12 years of his sponsorship, some 30 tombs were discovered but, toward the end, he feared that everything in the Valley of the Kings had been found, including the tomb of Tutankhamen. This was because several objects referring to Tutankhamen were found in other tombs, including his embalming cache.
In 1914, Davis gave up the concession without knowing that the last excavation he had sponsored had been made just a few feet from the entrance to Tutankhamen’s real tomb.
The concession next passed to Lord Carnarvon, a British aristocrat who, after a serious car accident, had been advised to spend his winters somewhere warm. He chose Egypt and became a keen amateur Egyptologist and a collector of antiquities. Carnarvon had, for several years, employed Howard Carter, a British archeologist who had previously worked as the Inspector of Monuments for the Egyptian Antiquities Service and together, they began to explore the valley.
There are several versions of what happened next. One thing seems clear, Carter started to clear the valley of the debris from previous excavations.
Part of this involved digging under the remains of the ancient workmen’s huts, and it was here that either one of the diggers or a boy who was digging outside the prescribed digging area, discovered a stone step hidden beneath the sand. The date was Nov. 4, 1922 — 100 years ago this week. It took most of the rest of the month to dig out the staircase to the antechamber and it was not until February of 1923 that the seal was broken and the tomb entered. I guess most of us know what fabulous treasures were found within, treasures that have been seen all over the world in the century since then and which have ensured that the name Tutankhamen is remembered millennia after he passed away. Perhaps that is what he would have wanted from the afterlife.
Tutankhamen’s tomb lay undisturbed for more than 3,000 years until the curiosity of modern people meant someone went looking for it. This story makes me wonder whether, 3,000 years from now, future archeologists will be digging in the remains of a once-great castle and come across the tomb of the fabled Queen Elizabeth II. One wonders what treasures might remain there.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
