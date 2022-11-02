The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Royalty and royal families come and go. The names of kings and queens are written into recorded history, but in many cases all that most people know about them is that they once lived. In one case, though, there is a king who — although he died 3,300 years ago at the young age of around 18 — is world renowned today. His name, of course, was Tutankhamen.

He was born somewhere around 1,341 years before the birth of Jesus and was the son of the Pharoah Akhenaten and his wife, who is simply known today as “The Younger Lady.” As was the custom in Egyptian royalty in those days, his parents were full brother and sister, and his grandparents may also have been at least half siblings. This inbreeding is thought to have led to Tutankhamen having had several physical deformities. Analysis of his remains has shown that he had an overbite, a partial cleft palate, slight curvature of the spine, missing bones in his right foot and possibly a clubbed left foot. In addition to these, it is known that he suffered from malaria and probably several other ailments, too. Despite his young age, it is almost certain that he used a cane when walking, as several of these were found in his tomb.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.