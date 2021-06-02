Great Britain is the biggest of more than 60 islands that comprise the British Isles. After Great Britain, Ireland is the next largest, while others are so small that they appear as mere dots on the map. One of these small places is Lundy Island.
Lying in the Bristol Channel, 10 miles from the coast of the southwest corner of England, Lundy isn’t the smallest of the islands. It’s 3 miles long and just over half a mile wide and comes in at number 56 in terms of size. Despite this, it not only has a long, turbulent and sometimes lawless history, it is also England’s first Marine Nature reserve, first Marine Conservation Zone and has been officially designated a site of Special Scientific Interest.
The name “Lundy” is a Viking word that comes from the old Norse language. It means “Puffin Island,” and the first written record of it appears in the year 1189 in the “Records of the Templars in England,” where it is listed as “Lundeia.” The same name can be found 10 years later in a charter and once more in 1281, this time written as “Lunday.”
The name comes from the fact that the island’s cliffs provide nesting places for puffins — small, black-and-white seabirds that have large, brightly colored beaks in their breeding season.
People have lived on Lundy for many thousands of years. Flint tools from the Neolithic period have been found there and Bronze Age burial mounds can be seen on the island as well as four inscribed Celtic gravestones that date back to the fifth or sixth century.
We know little about these early settlers. Historians think there was a medieval monastery there that may have been dedicated to Saint Helen, and we do know that the island was given to the Knights Templar by King Henry II of England in the year 1160. The Templars commanded a large naval force at the time and it is thought they were given Lundy to guard against Norse invaders. It isn’t clear whether they ever took possession of the island, however, because ownership was disputed by a family called Marisco, meaning “from the marsh,” who it seemed were already settled on Lundy.
The king imposed a fine on the Mariscos and ordered that they should not be allowed to get supplies from the mainland. This was the start of a dispute with royalty that continued well into the next century. King John again granted the Templars possession in 1199, but in 1235, William Marisco was suspected of being involved in the murder of a messenger sent by King Henry III and, three years later, an attempt was made to assassinate the king himself by a man who confessed he was sent by the Marisco family.
William Marisco managed to last until 1242 on Lundy by staging raids to seize what he needed from the mainland and by harassing shipping. Eventually the king decided enough was enough and he sent soldiers to scale the cliffs and to seize William. The attack was successful, the outlaw’s stronghold was captured along with William and 16 of his men. All of the prisoners were executed, with William himself suffering the fate of being drawn and quartered after being hanged.
King Henry then built a castle on the island in an attempt to maintain order, and Cistercian monks built a rectory there, but the place was remote and over time various factions took control of Lundy. Its importance lay in the fact that the only navigable channels leading to the great port of Bristol were close to the island, and so preying on passing merchant vessels was easy. This attracted all kinds of pirates and in 1627 a group from what is now far-away Morocco took control of the island and held it for five years. They flew an Ottoman flag and staged raids on the mainland to capture local people to sell as slaves.
The North Africans were eventually driven out and the island was held for the king in the English Civil Wars, but Lundy remained a haven for pirates and privateers for the rest of the century. A man called Thomas Benson, who was a Member of Parliament, leased the island from its owner. He was paid by the British government to transport convicts to the American colonies, but instead he took them to Lundy, where he forced them into slave labor. He then bought a ship and loaded it with cargo, also intended for the colonies. Instead it to went to Lundy where the convicts unloaded the cargo and hid it in the cave they’d built. The ship then resumed its course and, as soon as they saw another vessel heading for England, the crew set fire to it. They were rescued by the passing ship, their own vessel sank, and Benson claimed the insurance.
Things did not improve during the 1800s. Ownership changed hands several times and for a time, one owner, William Heaven, declared it to be a “free” island, not subject to the laws, taxes and restrictions of the mainland. Heaven’s family built a church, a villa and several roads on the island but the costs of these caused them financial problems. They finally sold the island to Martin Harman, a London financier, in 1925 and he proceeded to issue his own postage stamps and money in the shape of half Puffin and one Puffin coins. He was arrested and fined under the Coinage Act of 1870. During his tenure people on the island did not pay taxes and had to pass through customs when they left the island.
In 1969, the island was sold again, this time to a millionaire named Jack Hayward, who gave it to Britain’s National Trust, a charity dedicated to preserving Britain’s heritage. They own the island today and keep it open to visitors.
There are only 28 people living there now, but each year more than 20,000 people take day trips to see the natural sites, numerous rare birds, flora and animals, including wild ponies and black rabbits, that are native to the island. Other visitors stay there for the diving, some of them looking for bags of gold dust allegedly lost off the island when the merchant ship “Jenny” sank in 1797, or viewing the remains of HMS Montagu, a 15,000-ton battleship that went aground and couldn’t be salvaged in 1906. On shore there are the crash sites of two German bombers that landed on the island in separate incidents in WW2 as well as the church, castle, three lighthouses and other buildings making Lundy Island well worth a visit if you’re in the area.