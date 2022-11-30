The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

After several weeks of political turmoil, Great Britain now has its third prime minister in the last three months. You may remember from previous articles that prime ministers are not elected by the public in Britain; instead, the leader of the party with the majority of members in the lower house in parliament is invited by the monarch to form a government and become prime minister.

Usually the length of time a prime minister can serve is unlimited. As long as his or her party keeps winning elections he or she can go on. The record is nearly 19 years and, in modern times, Margaret Thatcher almost made 12 years in the 1980s.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

