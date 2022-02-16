I freely confess that I eat a lot of fruit. Berries and cherries feature as breakfast items in my diet several times each week, and I supplement these by eating other fruits such as oranges, grapefruit and apples during most days. With modern transport, these items are readily available throughout the year of course, and I can usually get what I want, although prices do seem to fluctuate seasonally. Despite this availability, though, I am disappointed because I have not been able to find my two favorite types of apples here, in the USA.
As you will know, there are plenty of apple varieties around and I usually settle for Gala or Red Delicious for eating and the famous Granny Smith for cooking, but, despite enjoying these, they really are not quite the same as the ones I miss.
The word apple comes from Old English and, up until just 200 or 300 years ago, it was used to describe various other types of fruit such as tomatoes — love apples, and bananas — appel de paradis, too. They have been used as a food source by humans for many thousands of years and genetic testing has shown that the common ancestor of today’s multiple varieties is a wild apple that grew on the mountain slopes of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and northern China. Presumably people found that the fruits of this wild variety were edible and they tasted good, so they began cultivating them, perhaps as long as 10,000 years ago. Over many centuries different strains developed, although whether this was due to deliberate or accidental cross pollination with other varieties such as wild crab apples isn’t clear. Soft apples were eaten in China more than 2,000 years ago and gradually the fruit spread westward along the Silk Road, the trees, getting cross pollinated by different species of crab apples along the way, thus allowing different varieties to develop.
There is some archeological evidence to show that apples were cultivated in the Middle East at least 3,000 years before the Christian era began and seeds that are thought to be from a type of apple have been found in northern Italy, at a site dating back about 4,000 years.
So, after that brief diversion you may wonder what are these apples I said I couldn’t find over here? For eating raw my all-time favorite is a British apple called the Cox’s Orange Pippin. These are medium sized apples, usually orange or red over a base yellow color. They are crisp and very juicy, with pale yellow flesh and a great flavor. You can tell if they are genuine Coxes by shaking them because the pips are in small cavities in the middle of the fruit and are loose so they make a rattling sound. Just writing this is making me remember the taste of them and I have to say my mouth is watering at the thought.
Cox’s, as they are known, were first developed and grown in Buckinghamshire, England, in 1830 by a horticulturist named Richard Cox. It’s not clear what varieties he cross fertilized to get them, but the variety was first sold commercially in 1850 and today it accounts for more than half the eating apples grown in Britain.
Given its popularity over the other side of the ocean, it seems surprising that it is so difficult to find Cox’s here, in America. The reason for this is that they have a downside. The trees produce fruit annually but are subject to diseases such as mildew and canker. They also seem to prefer the British climate and the type of growing environment found in England, so they are rarely grown commercially in other countries, except Britain, Holland and Belgium.
In addition to eating apples I also am a great lover of apple pie and, while we make it with Granny Smith apples at home, I do miss the flavor and underlying tartness of a British apple called Bramley Seedlings. Bramley trees are big, with far-spreading branches, and they live a long time. The fruit is also large, the average apple is about three times the size and weight of a typical eating apple, they are slightly flattened and are a vivid green color that shades to red in the side the sun shines on. The flesh is white and very sour if eaten raw but, when cooked it has a lighter flavor and takes on a golden color. The trees fruit annually but cannot fertilize themselves and require a different variety of apple tree as a pollinator.
Unlike the Cox’s apple, which was deliberately cultured, the Bramley came about by accident. It was in the year 1809 when a little girl named Mary Ann Brailsford, who lived in a cottage in Nottinghamshire, saw her mother cutting up apples for a pie. She asked for the seeds and planted them in a pot. One of them produced a seedling that grew and was eventually planted out in the cottage garden.
Mary Ann grew up, got married and left the cottage but she inherited it when her mother died and she sold it to a butcher named Matthew Bramley in 1846. By this time the tree was fully grown and was producing fruit. Some of this came to the attention of a local nurseryman, who recognized that the apples were a new variety. He asked the butcher if he could take cuttings from the tree and Bramley agreed, but stipulated that the fruit had to be named after him. The rest, as they say, is history. The Bramley apple was a huge success — it now accounts for 95% of all the cooking apples grown in Britain today, and it is also grown in Canada, Australia, Japan and, apparently, in some parts of the USA, but I have yet to find it here. As a side note, the original Bramley tree that was planted by young Mary Ann still stands in the cottage garden and still bears fruit more than 200 years after it was planted.
So, that is the story of my love for fruit and the apple varieties I just can’t seem to find here. I guess I’ll just have to wait for my next visit across the ocean before I get to taste them again, unless, of course, any of you good people know where they might be available?