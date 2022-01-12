This year marks the 146th anniversary of the day that Lieutenant-Colonel George Armstrong Custer led five companies of the US 7th Cavalry to their deaths at the Little Bighorn River. Custer was actually second in command of the regiment, but its colonel was on detached duty and wasn’t present when they marched into Dakota Territory. The colonel wasn’t the only absentee; the roll for the 7th showed 763 officers and men, but 14 officers and 152 troopers were either detached or not available, so just fewer than 600 took part in the expedition.
They were a mixed bunch. A third were recruits who had not seen any action, and only 60% were American born, while the rest were immigrants, mostly from Ireland and Germany. Custer divided his force into four parts. There was a mule train carrying supplies and ammunition, a detachment of 140 under Major Reno, another consisting of 125 troopers under Captain Benteen and his own command of 210 men.
Not all of these men died in the disaster. The final casualty list showed 268 killed and 55 wounded, a further 6 of whom died later. All of those who rode with Custer were among the dead, but there were survivors from the other two detachments and I want to talk about two of these today.
By coincidence, both of them were Italian by birth, but their origins and stories are very different. The first one went by the name John Martin, but his true name was Giovanni Crisostomo Martino. He was born sometime between late November 1851 and January 1852, in the town of Sala Consilina, in the Salerno province of Italy. Little is known about his parentage because, on Jan. 28, 1852, at the age of about 1 month, he was left at an orphanage in the town. Encouraged by the Catholic church, he was hurriedly baptized, his name being provided by the town’s mayor.
As a baby he was given to a wet nurse and his early years are obscure. In later years, Martin himself said that when he was 14, he volunteered as a drummer boy in the army of Giuseppe Garibaldi, who was leading an expedition against Austria. After a time he returned to his home town where it seems he became a laborer. What he did there is not known, but by April of 1873, at the age of 21, he was in Naples and there he boarded a ship, the S.S. Tyrian, as a passenger. He landed in New York, changed his name to John Martin and set about looking for work.
There were lots of other, relatively unskilled immigrants, in the city and jobs were scarce, so, after being there a year, he enlisted in the US Army. Presumably, because of his previous experience as a military musician in Italy, he was sent to Missouri for training as a bugler before being assigned to the Seventh Cavalry.
His permanent post was with the regiment’s Company H, but on the expedition into the Dakotas he had been ordered to serve as a bugler-orderly under Custer’s command. As such, he should have died with the rest of the detachment. He didn’t because, when Custer finally saw the size of the village he was going to attack, he had an aide hurriedly scrawl an order for Captain Benteen’s division to join him. He called for a courier to take the order and John Martin was chosen. Martin ran the gauntlet of Indian fire, his horse was wounded but he eventually found the captain and spent the rest of the action with his command. He has gone down in history as the last trooper to see Custer and his men alive.
The second Italian survivor of the battle also changed his name but not by as much. He was born Carlo Camillo Di Rudio in Belluno, Italy, on Aug. 26, 1832. His parents were Count and Countess Aquila di Rudio, and as a youth he studied at a military academy in Milan. He left the academy at 15 and took part in a popular uprising, seeing action against the Austrians in both Rome and Venice.
Hunted by the Austrian authorities, Di Rudio fled to France where he sided with revolutionaries opposed to Napoleon III, who was the Emperor of France, before returning to Italy. By 1857, he was 25 and in the city of Genoa where he took passage on a ship for America. It wasn’t to be, as the ship foundered off Spain and he moved around Europe for a time before settling in England and marrying a 15-year-old girl, Eliza Booth.
At the beginning of the next year he was back in France where he was a leading light in an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate Napoleon III. Captured after throwing a bomb, he was swiftly tried and sentenced to death by guillotine. This was later commuted and instead, he was transported for life to the penal colony on Devil’s Island, in the Caribbean. He wasn’t there long because he escaped and eventually made his way back to his family in Britain.
Wanted by both France and Austria, Di Rubio decided it was safer to move to America, where he arrived in 1861, changing his name to Charles DeRudio. The Civil War was starting and he volunteered as a private, but after 2 months he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Second U.S. Colored Infantry, serving with them until the war ended.
He liked the military life, requested a transfer to the regular army and, by 1869 he was a lieutenant in Company E of the 7th Cavalry. On commencing the expedition into the Dakotas, Custer, who didn’t like him, moved him to Company A, in order to promote one of his favorites in his place. Neither knew it at the time but the move saved Di Rubio’s life and meant that his replacement died on the Little Bighorn.
Company A fought with Major Reno’s battalion during the battle. Di Rubio was with the leading elements. He fought in a skirmish line, lost his horse and, with just one trooper, was left behind in the woods when Major Reno hurriedly retreated. For thirty-six hours the pair stayed hidden while surrounded by hundreds of Indians, only managing to rejoin their unit after several close shaves.
These are the stories of just two of the survivors of what has become known as “Custer’s Last Stand,” Prior to the battle the only thing they had in common was their country of birth. Both were Italian but one was a poor foundling, while the other was an aristocratic adventurer, but the battle on the Little Bighorn brought them together. They both served their adopted country well, both survived and both continued in the army until they retired.