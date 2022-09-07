I guess many of you good people head out of state to a beach for your annual vacation. It’s something my family have done, both here, and across the ocean in Europe, for many years, but not since the pandemic made congregating in crowds unwise. Back in Britain, however, I remember every year when I was a child our family traveled to some town on Britain’s coast to spend up to two weeks basking in the sun — if there was any sun.
These days things are different; 83% of British people have a passport and many of them choose to spend their vacations on beaches in foreign countries, places where the sun can usually be relied on to shine most days.
Despite this penchant for traveling abroad, numerous small resorts are still there, dotted along the coasts of Britain, and for many of them tourism remains a major industry. My parents, my brother and I visited a lot of them in my younger days. There were certain ones that were particular favorites for us and we returned to them many times, but there are at least two coastal towns we never visited, although, after reading about them I wish we had done so.
The first of these is a place called Clovelly. It is one of many small towns along the northern coast of the county of Devon, which is in southwest England. Just like its neighbors, Clovelly encourages tourism. It has a harbor, a small, pebble beach, a couple of hotels, several bed-and-breakfast places and summer visitors provide a welcome income for the town.
So, what is unusual about Clovelly? The answer is, it is one of the few privately owned towns in Britain. People have lived there for thousands of years, at least since the Iron Age, and there are the remains of a pre-historic hillfort just outside the town. Until the middle of the 11th century, Clovelly was similar to many other small towns and villages in Anglo-Saxon Britain, but then the Normans successfully invaded the country.
As part of this conquest the new king, William I, took the manor of Clovelly, including the surrounding land, from the Saxon who had previously owned it and instead gave it to his wife, Matilda of Flanders. For the next 200 years, the manor, which survived on agriculture, stayed in royal hands but then, toward the end of the 14th century it was bought by a judge, Sir John Cary.
Sir John became Lord of the Manor and so did his descendants for the next 400 years. During that time, they built a breakwater to form a harbor, erected cottages and fish warehouses and so Clovelly became a fishing port.
In 1738, the manor changed hands again and became the property of the Hamlyn family. Today the manor and the village is still in the hands of descendants of that family in the form of John Rous, the son of the Earl of Stradbroke.
As I said above, quaint as Clovelly is, one of the reasons we never visited is cost and another is accessibility. This latter is because the village’s main street cannot be accessed by vehicles. Cars need to stop at the parking lot on the cliffs nearly 400 feet above the harbor. Visitors then walk down to the village via the souvenir shop and the visitor center, where they have to pay around $10 per adult and $5.75 for each child. Adjacent to the visitor center there is a row of wooden sledges standing on end which locals use to transport items down the steeply sloping, cobbled village street to their homes below.
Clovelly is a pretty little village, little changed from its earlier days. A place to visit for a day, but steep streets and my knees don’t go together these days, so I’m afraid I won’t be visiting any time soon.
The second town I haven’t visited is Dunwich, situated in the county of Suffolk on the North Sea coast of the country. Clovelly began as a sleepy agricultural place and over time grew to be a small fishing village, currently with around 300 residents. Dunwich’s history is very different. It, too, is an old place, probably dating back more than 2,000 years, but by the middle of the first century it was a thriving city and port.
At that time, England was divided into several kingdoms and Dunwich was the capitol of the Kingdom of the East Angles, a Germanic tribe who settled there after the Romans left. By the time of the Norman conquest it was a city of around 3,000 people, with three Christian churches and a thriving port that rivaled that of London, two centuries later.
You may well wonder what happened to what at the time was one of the major port cities in Europe, and the answer is, the weather destroyed it. Its position on the southwestern edge of the North Sea meant the location was always subject to storms. These did little except damage one or two buildings and the harbor until Jan. 1, in the year 1286. On that day, a storm surge, a wall of water pushed ashore by the winds of a storm, hit the town, damaging the harbor and sweeping away houses.
Two months later, the sea struck again, this time with the Great Storm and Flood of 1287.Whole towns vanished, some harbors found themselves suddenly miles inland while others had so much land washed away that they were now on the coast. In Dunwich, houses were swept away and the harbor was badly damaged. The town was devastated and struggled to recover, but it was not to be. In December that same year there came St. Lucia’s flood, a storm that destroyed many coastal areas in Northwest Europe.
In the following 80 years, there were more storms and floods, culminating in Saint Marcellus’s flood of January 1362, a storm so bad that the Danes called it Grote Mandrenke, meaning the “great drowning of men.” When it was done, Dunwich was gone. The harbor and hundreds of houses had vanished.
Dunwich still exists on the Suffolk coast, but the thriving port with 3,000 inhabitants is now a scattered village housing less than 200 people at the last census. The ruins of the lost city are still there and recent archeology, including divers, have revealed parts of it, mostly under water or sandbanks.
History holds a fascination for me and I would dearly love to have visited both of these places, but it seems it was not to be. Hopefully future generations will read items such as this and may even get an opportunity to visit these places.