This month we remember with sadness the sinking of RMS Titanic, which occurred 111 years ago on April 15, 1912. It was the biggest ship in the world at the time and was on its maiden voyage when it struck the iceberg that breached five of its forward compartments, causing it to sink and costing the lives of more than 1,500 people.
Despite popular myth, Titanic was not deemed to be unsinkable before the disaster. What the White Star Line said about her and her sister ship, Olympic, was: “As far as it is possible to do so, these two wonderful vessels are designed to be unsinkable.” Only 706 people survived the sinking but one of them stood out because she earned the nickname “Unsinkable” for her actions that night.
Margaret Tobin was born on July 18, 1867 in a small, three-roomed house in Hannibal, Missouri. Her parents were John and Johanna Tobin, Catholics who had immigrated from Ireland. She had two elder brothers and a younger brother and sister as well as two half sisters from her parents previous marriages.
Margaret was called Maggie by her family and friends. Her father worked as a laborer in the local gasworks and she was educated at Mary O’Leary’s Grammar School, the principal of which was her aunt. Her home was in a community where many hopefuls passed through on the way to the Colorado goldfields and, at the age of 18, she joined her brother, her half-sister and her sister’s husband and followed the prospective miners to Leadville in Colorado. Here she found work in a dry goods store where she was a seamstress sewing carpets and draperies.
Margaret’s family were poor and she later confessed her ambition was to find and marry a rich man who could provide comfort for her parents and siblings. It didn’t work out that way. She hadn’t been in Leadville long when she met James Joseph Brown, a mining engineer who was as poor as they were. She called him “J.J.” and, despite her desire for riches, she fell hopelessly in love with him and they married in the Annunciation Church in Leadville on the first day of September, 1886. Margaret was just 19 years old.
Over the next three years the couple had two children, a boy they called Larry and a girl named Helen. They still didn’t have much money but J.J. read books, educated himself and gained promotions in the mining industry. The education paid off and the family’s finances changed in 1893. At that time J.J. worked for the Ibex Mining Company, which owned the Little Jonny Mine.
This was originally a silver mine, but the price of silver crashed and many miners were out of work. J.J. devised a method of preventing cave ins at Little Jonny and, when the mine began producing vast quantities of high-grade gold and copper, he was rewarded with 12,500 shares in the company and a seat on the board.
The family suddenly had wealth. Margaret began helping in a soup kitchen for poor miners’ families while she and J.J. bought a $30,000 mansion in Denver, followed by a second house in 1897. She also became a member the Denver Women’s Club while learning several European languages. She helped to found a branch of the Alliance Francais with the hope of promoting French culture and she began to lobby to get women the vote.
Margaret had turned into a socialite, raising money for Denver’s cathedral and helping destitute children while mixing with others with the same interests. J.J. wasn’t interested in the social scene, however, and, because of their differing interests, in 1909 the couple agreed to a separation.
By 1912 Margaret’s daughter was 23 years old and was studying at the Sorbonne in Paris. Margaret moved to France to visit her along with a party of friends that included John Jacob Astor IV. She had intended to stay in France through the spring, but she received news that her eldest grandson, Lawrence Palmer Brown Jr, had been taken seriously ill. She immediately decided to return home and booked a passage on the first available, and she hoped the fastest, ship leaving for New York. That ship was RMS Titanic.
She travelled first class, of course, and boarded the ship at Cherbourg on April 10, 1912. Four days later at around 11:40 at night she was in her cabin reading when there was a rumble, the ship shuddered and then the engines stopped. Margaret Brown was not the sort of woman to panic. She obeyed the instruction of the stewards and went on deck where she began to help other passengers to board lifeboats and to persuade those who were reluctant to do so too. Finally, at about an hour after the initial collision, she was persuaded, much against her will, to get into a lifeboat herself. It was said that she had to be physically put in because she wanted to stay and help others.
The boat she was in was lifeboat No. 6, and the crewmember in charge was Quartermaster Robert Hichens, the man who had been at the wheel of Titanic when she hit the iceberg. There were only 24 people in the boat which was designed to hold 65, and Maggie Brown said they should return to the ship to help people struggling in the water. Hitchens refused, saying the suction from the sinking ship would pull them down or that survivors would swamp them. He then told the few men in the boat to stop rowing. Maggie said the ladies could row but again he said no. She ignored him, organized the women two to an oar and began rowing herself. Hitchens then began to swear at her only for Maggie to tell him to shut up or she would throw him overboard.
Those in the lifeboats were rescued by the SS Carpathia the next morning. On boarding her, Maggie Brown organized other first-class passengers to arrange for money and comforts for the other, less fortunate, survivors.
The story of her heroism reached the newspapers and it was a Denver paper that first referred to her as the “Unsinkable Mrs. Brown.” After the Titanic disaster, Maggie Brown was not content to sit at home. She was furious that she wasn’t allowed to testify during the enquiry into the Titanic’s sinking and, in 1914, she campaigned to become Colorado’s senator but dropped out of the contest to become the director of the American Committee for Devastated France during World War I.
There she organized food, drivers and medical supplies, for which she was awarded the French Legion of Honor medal. Back home during her final years she became an actress and passed away in her sleep in October 1932.
Numerous stories have been told about her and her exploits on Titanic. There have been books written, movies made and even a musical. She was known as Margaret or, more commonly Maggie, throughout her life and it wasn’t until that 1965 musical that the name was changed to the Unsinkable Molly Brown. The name has stuck, but whatever she is called, I think she should be remembered as the American heroine of the Titanic.