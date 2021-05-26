London is Britain’s capital and its largest city. It is home to more than 9 million people and attracts an additional 21 million visitors each year. They come to see the sights, such as the Tower, the palaces, parliament and some of the city’s buildings. There are plenty to see, buildings like the London Wall and St. Pancras Old Church, both of which date back nearly 2,000 years to Roman times, as well as others that are the very latest in modern architecture.
With so many residents and visitors, London, like all major cities, is a very crowded place with several million homes as well as businesses and other buildings. Despite this, it is estimated that there are around 1,700 green spaces in 70 square miles of the city, and today I’d like to talk about just one of these.
On the south side of the River Thames, surrounded by several elevated railroad lines and residential streets that are crowded with traffic, is a small park measuring just under eight acres. The park features an inner-city farm, one soccer pitch, a pond, children’s playground and grass that is studded by wild flowers in the spring. It is surrounded by tree-lined streets and tall buildings, including churches, office blocks and the headquarters of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service.
It’s a quiet spot in the bustling city, yet it wasn’t always like this.
The park is called Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens, and its history goes back to at least the year 1660. It was around that time that the house and land were acquired from a lady whose name was Jane Fauxe or Vaux. She was the widow of a wine merchant, and the estate was originally named New Spring Gardens. At that time it was described as a “very pretty contrived plantation” that was free to enter, the new owners making money by selling food and drinks to visitors. A few years later it had changed hands again and the owner, Sir Samuel Morland, apparently erected a building in the center of the park that was, “a fine room, the inside all of looking-glass, and fountains very pleasant to behold and is covered with Cornish slate.” It was to be the first of many buildings in the park.
Trees and shrubs were planted to shade the twisting walkways and the house was converted into a place of entertainment. By the year 1730, the estate belonged to Jonathan Tyers and he opened it to the public by staging something he called a “Ridotto al Fresco.” It was a success and was repeated several times through the year. Encouraged by this, Tyers hired musicians to play there and opened the gardens to the public every evening.
At that time the park was on the outskirts of the city and it covered some 12 acres. It was extremely popular and soon became the place to go for the inhabitants of Georgian London. There, the ordinary people, if they could afford the shilling for admission, could mix with the rich and famous, including the Prince Regent, the heir to the throne and were treated to culture and the latest Rococo style architecture. They could also enjoy music, a rehearsal for Handel’s “Music for the Royal Fireworks,” was held there in 1749 and was enjoyed by over 12,000 people. That may seem a lot for a small park, but it was reported that a fancy dress jubilee held there in 1786 attracted crowds numbering 61,000.
So, what was it about the place that attracted so many? The answer is that it was the 18th century equivalent of today’s latest trendy nightclub. It was the place to see and be seen. It was where one could catch up on the scandals and the current gossip. Where the latest fashions were to be seen and where lords, ladies and even royal princes mixed freely with the lowest levels of society. Business was conducted there, deals were made, intrigues happened and affairs were consummated in the darkness of its hidden, tree-shaded walks. Food and drink were available and, in the novel “Vanity Fair,” William Thackery wrote “There is no headache in the world like that caused by Vauxhall punch.”
William Tyers had the gardens landscaped, there were patches of woodland, fountains, ponds and the paths were lined with trees. More buildings were erected, private pavilions, including one owned by the Prince Regent, were built, some of them joined by colonnades. There were also grottos, small caves where illicit assignations took place and open plazas where people could mingle.
Vauxhall was renowned for its latest features. Tyers had a bandstand, which was called “the Orchestra,” built, the first building in London that was specially built for the playing of music. There were sculptures and paintings by famous artists on display and it was one of the few places in Georgian England where men and women could mix freely. This fact, enhanced by the numerous dark, secluded corners where couples could be alone and no one could see what was going on, meant it was the favored place for lovers to meet.
Vauxhall Pleasure gardens enjoyed its best times in the 18th century and stayed open until July of 1859. Its downfall was caused by many factors. Rival establishments were opened and at one time there were at least 60 similar attractions in London alone. Why would people travel to Vauxhall when there was something similar, closer to home? Music Halls opened and the invention and growth of railroads meant people could now travel out of the city.
London itself expanded as the population increased. When it first opened, Vauxhall was a rural site on the edge of the city but, as the years went by, it was absorbed into it and the value of the land increased until it was far more valuable for building than as a pleasure garden. It was sold and 300 houses were built on the site.
The houses lasted for around 80 years until many of them were flattened by the bombing in World War II. Those that were left were demolished in the 1960s and early ’70s and the land was left vacant until, in 1976, a park was built on the site again. This lasted until 2012 when it was revamped and renamed as Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens.
These days it is a peaceful place where children can play and people can walk and enjoy the sunshine. Gone are the raucous party days of its origins, it’s now a “controlled drinking zone” and the secluded grottos and shady corners are only remembered from the mural on the walls of the nearby underground railroad station.
