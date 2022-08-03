Tales of giants seem to feature frequently in folklore, fairy tales and even in the bible in Genesis 6:4 and several other places, for instance, but there is no real evidence that they ever actually existed. Despite this, our neighboring state of Virginia, together with Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, honor the life and memory of a man who was know as the ‘Virginia Giant” and the “Giant of the Revolution.”
The man that these nicknames refer to was called Peter Francisco, but it is believed he was born Pedro Francisco. His early life reads like a real-life mystery tale. The portion that is known begins in 1765 on the dockside at City Point, now the city of Hopewell, in Virginia. There he was found wandering as a well-dressed, 5-year-old child who couldn’t speak English. He kept repeating the name Pedro Francisco, and that was Anglicized to Peter Francisco when he was sent to the Prince George County Poorhouse.
How he came to be alone on the docks at such a young age has never been definitely established. It is thought he was born on July 9, 1760, at Porto Judeu, which is on the island of Terceira, in the the Azores, a territory belonging to Portugal, a theory supported by the fact the language he spoke was found to be Portuguese.
One story says that his parents indentured him to a sea captain who later abandoned him on the docks, although why a captain would want to take on a boy of 5 isn’t made clear.
Another version says that his parents came from a wealthy family with noble blood who had made enemies in Portugal and had fled to the Azores to avoid their foes. This story goes on to say that Peter and an un-named sister were abducted from their home, either with or without the connivance of their family, in order to protect them, or by their enemies who wanted to demand ransom. Somehow, the sister is said to have escaped and Peter was later abandoned in Virginia.
Whatever his origins were, from the Virginia Poorhouse Peter was taken in by a judge named Anthony Wilson, a man who was a relative of Patrick Henry. Wilson raised the boy, educated him and, when he was just 15, apprenticed him to a blacksmith.
That might seem to be a hard trade for a young boy, but Peter Francisco was no ordinary boy. He grew to be 6 feet, 8 inches tall, a good 12 inches more than the average height for a man at that time, and he weighed in at over 260 pounds, a phenomenal size for the late 18th century. It was also said that his dark hair turned silver at an unusually early age.
Peter began to learn the trade, but the year was 1775 and great events were happening in Massachusetts. Like so many other young men, Peter heard about the revolution and, inspired by the fight for liberty, when he was 16, he decided to abandon his blacksmithing and volunteered as a private soldier in the 10th Virginia Infantry Regiment.
It was a decision that started a legend. Peter Francisco fought in many of the battles in the Revolutionary War and was wounded several times, at least one wound resulting in him spending two weeks in hospital at Valley Forge.
In June of 1778, he fought at the battle of Monmouth Courthouse in New Jersey and was hit in the right thigh by a musket ball. The wound was treated and, although he never fully recovered, he fought on.
A year later, he received a cut to his stomach that was 9 inches long while serving under General Anthony Wayne, who led the attack on the British fort at Stoney Point on the Hudson. Despite his wound, Peter Francisco was the second man into the enemy stronghold, where it was said he killed 12 British Grenadiers and captured the fort’s flag. These feats were recorded in General Wayne’s official report to George Washington on July 17, 1779.
One of Peter’s claims to fame was that he fought using a six-foot broadsword with which he once killed 11 of the enemy soldiers but it was at the battle of Camden that he achieved legendary status. Fought on Aug. 16, 1780, Camden was an overwhelming British victory. The patriot army, led by General Horatio Gates, outnumbered the British, who were led by Lord Cornwallis, by almost two to one, but the majority of the Americans were inexperienced militia.
The militia broke and ran under the first charge by the British fusiliers. Peter Francisco was among them but, as he withdrew he spotted an American cannon stuck in the mud and abandoned by its gunners. It was said that, knowing the importance of saving artillery, Peter turned around, charged to the gun and beat off the British attackers. He then hefted the gun barrel, weighing a massive 1,100 pounds, on to his shoulder and succeeded in carrying it off the field to safety.
Peter Francisco fought and distinguished himself in numerous other battles and skirmishes. He never achieved the fame of some of the great generals of the war and, after America achieved independence, he returned to Virginia where he married three times and had five children. It appears that in his later years he struggled with poverty and he petitioned the Virginia Legislature and Congress for a pension. He still worked right up until his death, serving as the Sergeant-at-Arms to the Virginia State Senate during his last three years of life. He died of appendicitis in January of 1831 and the legislature adjourned for the day in his memory.
The Virginia Giant is not a name that is well known in the history of the Revolutionary War, but Peter Francisco is remembered in some places. In the National Military Park on the battlefield at Guilford Courthouse, there is a monument that is inscribed: ”To Peter Francisco — a giant in stature, might, and courage who slew in this engagement eleven of the enemy with his own broad sword rendering himself thereby perhaps the most famous Private soldier of the Revolutionary War.”
A further monument stands in New Bedford, Massachusetts. This one’s inscription is said to be a quote from George Washington. It says, “Without him, we would have lost two crucial battles, perhaps the War, and with it our freedom. He was truly a One-Man Army.”
There are several other mementoes to the life of the little boy who was abandoned on the dockside and March 15 is officially commemorated in Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland and Rhode Island as Peter Francisco Day. What more could a patriot ask than to be remembered?
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.