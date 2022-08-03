The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tales of giants seem to feature frequently in folklore, fairy tales and even in the bible in Genesis 6:4 and several other places, for instance, but there is no real evidence that they ever actually existed. Despite this, our neighboring state of Virginia, together with Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, honor the life and memory of a man who was know as the ‘Virginia Giant” and the “Giant of the Revolution.”

The man that these nicknames refer to was called Peter Francisco, but it is believed he was born Pedro Francisco. His early life reads like a real-life mystery tale. The portion that is known begins in 1765 on the dockside at City Point, now the city of Hopewell, in Virginia. There he was found wandering as a well-dressed, 5-year-old child who couldn’t speak English. He kept repeating the name Pedro Francisco, and that was Anglicized to Peter Francisco when he was sent to the Prince George County Poorhouse.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

