Once I’ve showered and dressed, my early morning routine — after I’ve put the coffee pot on, of course — always begins with my trawling a variety of news websites looking for interesting tidbits that might make an article.
One of the places I visit regularly is a calendar that tells me what people are celebrating on a particular day. Last year, for example, it told me about National Cheese Day. I love cheese, so that got my attention, and I talked about the history of cheese in this column about this time last year. Today, the calendar is telling me that Friday, June 5, is National Doughnut Day — and that brings me to this week’s piece.
What can we say about the humble doughnut? To begin with, like so many other things we now take for granted, they’ve been around for quite a while. One of the earliest written references to them in the United States appears to have come from the great American writer, Washington Irving, who, in his 1809 book “The History of New York,” said; “Sometimes the table was graced with immense apple-pies, or saucers full of preserved peaches and pears; but it was always sure to boast of an enormous dish of balls of sweetened dough, fried in hog’s fat, and called dough-nuts.”
The delicacy appears to have been introduced into the new world by Dutch settlers who brought with them a recipe for what they called oliekoek — oilcake — which was described as a sweetened cake fried in fat. The “nut” part of the Americanized name seems to derive from the fact that in the early days doughnuts were about the size, color and shape of a walnut shell.
Over time, the size of the cake grew and, in 1847, a 16-year-old boy named Hanson Gregory was working on a ship when he said he got tired of eating greasy doughnuts that were cooked on the outside but still raw in the center. To overcome this, he claims to have used the cook’s pepper mill to punch a hole through the center of the raw dough before frying it. It was so popular, he took the method home to show his mother and so the ring doughnut was born.
Although many of us love them, a cake is just a cake — so why did the doughnut get a special day all of its own? This goes back to World War I. America entered the conflict in 1917 and, almost as soon as the first troops were sent to France, the Salvation Army asked for volunteers to go with them. In the event around 250 agreed to go but, when they arrived, they found it was difficult to cook and supply food to hungry troops from abandoned buildings near the front lines. Two of the volunteers, Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance, decided that instead they would try making doughnuts.
The soldiers loved them and soon they were lining up for the cakes, so much so that Margaret Sheldon reported one day that she had made “22 pies, 300 doughnuts and 700 cups of coffee.” The girls’ efforts earned them the nickname “Doughnut Dollies” from the troops.
After the war the volunteers’ efforts were not forgotten and, in 1938, the Salvation Army held a Doughnut Day to honor those who had served. It was such a success that it has been held as National Doughnut Day on the first Friday in June ever since.
The American soldiers the girls served in World War I were called “doughboys” and you may think the nickname derives from the comforts supplied by the Salvation Army but, just like the doughnuts, the term is far older than that. More than a hundred years before the first American infantryman arrived in France in the Great War, British soldiers serving in the Duke of Wellington’s army in Spain were frying flour dumplings and calling them “doughboys.”
Around the same time across the Atlantic in the new United States, bakers’ apprentices were also being called doughboys and there are many, conflicting stories about how the term came to be applied to the American infantry, several of them stemming from the Mexican War of 1845. One theory is that it was used by the cavalry as a derogatory nickname for the infantry whose uniforms were frequently covered in fine white dust from marching along Mexican roads. The dust looked like the flour the apprentices were always covered in, and so the soldiers got the same nickname.
Other versions of the story say that the buttons on infantry uniforms at that time resembled dough balls or that the infantry used flour to whiten their uniform belts and that when this got wet, it resembled dough. There is little written evidence to support any of these theories, but by 1850 the term “doughboy” was well known and indeed, Herman Melville used it to describe the cabin boy in his famous novel, “Moby Dick.”
What is known for certain is that the nickname was used to describe infantry in the Civil War, there are several written accounts that bear this out, and it was also used to describe the infantry in other conflicts throughout the 19th century and into the Great War. For some reason, it seems to have died out after that, veterans of the war were still called doughboys during the 1920s and ‘30s, but their sons, in World War II, weren’t given the nickname.
Having become sidetracked a little, it’s time for me to get back to the fact that this Friday is National Doughnut Day. I’m trying to watch my weight, but I think I might indulge in one or two of them and I hope you all can do the same. Whether you do eat one to celebrate the day or not, please remember the brave doughboys of World War I, the Salvation Army ladies who volunteered to feed them, every veteran and the men and women who are serving today.