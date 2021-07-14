When I was very young and just starting to take solid food, my parents didn’t give me commercially prepared baby food. Instead, my introduction to proper food came through mashed vegetables.
These were usually things my dad and my grandfather had grown in their gardens, and this early introduction to them has left me with a lifelong liking for almost all vegetables, especially if I can get them fresh. Lori and I share this taste and we try to grow as much of our own produce as we can.
We don’t have a big garden, although we do make the most of the space we have available. One thing we don’t grow, despite them being one of my favorites, is peas.
Some of my earliest memories are of going out into the yard with my mom and gran to pick pea pods straight from the vine and then sitting around the kitchen table popping the pods and emptying the little green orbs into a colander. Often, many of those delicious peas found their way straight into my stomach rather than into the pot, but those that did make it were then boiled, usually with a sprig of fresh mint, and were delicious.
As I said earlier, we don’t grow peas in our garden here. We can’t get our children to try them because they say they don’t like them and, although Lori eats mainly fresh vegetables, she will only eat canned peas, whereas I much prefer the frozen variety.
That last statement may start you wondering. I’ve told you I like fresh vegetables and yet I opt for frozen peas. The reason is simple, “fresh” peas bought in the store are just not the same as those you can grow yourself, pick and eat within an hour or two. If you take a look at a frozen pea and then compare it to a store bought “fresh” one you’ll see a noticeable difference.
The frozen variety will almost certainly be a much brighter green than the rather gray-green, supposedly fresh, one. This isn’t because anything is added to the frozen one in the freezing process, it’s because, after picking, the fresh ones have to go through a long journey before finally arriving at the store, and during this time the natural enzymes in them start to break down.
Their sugars turn to starch, they’re less sweet, lose color and begin to get soft. Frozen peas, on the other hand, are blanched and then flash frozen almost immediately after harvesting and this breakdown process is halted.
People who live in the colder parts of the world have been freezing food for centuries, of course, and the idea also occurred to some of those in the more temperate regions of the globe. Sir Francis Bacon, a man who was very influential in the early colonization of America, was thinking about it in 1626.
It seems that there was plenty of snow in England that April and, while accompanied by the King’s physician on a journey from London to the then outlying village of Highgate, they were discussing using snow to preserve meat. He talked it over with the physician and they agreed to try the experiment.
They stopped their coach and purchased a chicken from a cottage. They got the seller to clean it and Bacon then stuffed it with snow to see how long it would keep. Unfortunately, standing out in the snow, getting cold and wet gave Bacon such a cold that he was unable to return home and had to stay at the Earl of Arundel’s house. He died there of pneumonia without seeing the results of his experiment.
Later trials were more successful however, and, in 1755, a Scottish professor named William Cullen built the first machine that produced a small amount of ice.
Three years later, our own Benjamin Franklin and a man called John Hadley conducted an experiment at Cambridge University that succeeded in lowering the temperature of a thermometer from 18 degrees to minus 14.
Several other inventors and scientists conducted similar experiments over the next 75 years but the first practical, and commercially successful, refrigeration machine was patented in 1851 by James Harrison in Australia.
Ten years later, also in Australia, Thomas Sutcliffe Mort opened the first commercial freezing works in the world and seven years later he sent a trial shipment of frozen meat back to London.
That venture was not a financial success but others followed his lead and, by the end of the century at least one firm was taking 200,000 frozen chickens and geese from Russia to Britain during the winter months.
Frozen food had arrived but the problem was, it was not popular with the public for the simple reason that it almost always lost something in the freezing process. Items that had been frozen tended to be soft and mushy or dry when defrosted, texture, flavor and color were lost and people did not like them.
Then, in 1912, a naturalist working for the US Government moved to Labrador, in Canada. The man’s name was Clarence Birdseye and he was quite an adventurer. He ate more or less anything he could catch and lived among the Inuit for a time. It was while he was with them that he noticed the fish they caught in mid-winter tasted much better than the frozen fish available in big cities like New York and even better than the same fish caught later in the year.
Birdseye realized the difference was temperature. A fish caught in the depths of winter would freeze almost immediately while one caught later in the year took much longer. Examination of the fish showed that this was because ice crystals formed in the flesh during the freezing process and, the longer this took, the bigger the crystals would grow and the more they punctured the cell walls. He tested this by freezing cabbages and found that his theory worked.
Birdseye returned to the US and began experimenting and taking out patents. He discovered that putting things in cardboard cartons and pressing them between plates that were cooled to as much as minus-45 degrees brought the fastest and best results.
An industry was founded. It took a while for frozen foods to catch on with the public, but these days you can find almost anything in the frozen food cabinets at your local store. Personally, if I can’t pick my own I still like frozen vegetables, especially peas — they’re about as close as I can get to the ones from my old grandpa’s garden without actually growing them myself.