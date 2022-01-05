Most of you will have seen that climate change was big news towards the end of last year. Experts say it may have been the reason we had such mild weather over the Christmas period; although, by the time you read this, the forecasters tell me it will be colder, with temperatures around the seasonal norm.
The thing is, the norm is based on the records we have and nature can be very fickle, with history telling us that there are long warm periods followed by similar cooler ones. Our records in this country only go back, at best, some 400 years, and the early figures may not be altogether representative. The reason for this is that, prior to this current period of warming, the world was a cooler place — and in fact, scientists have dubbed the period from around the year 1350 to 1750 as the “Little Ice Age.” This followed a time when, for 300 years, the North Atlantic area went through what was called the “Medieval Warm Period” and before that we had another cooler period that followed the “Roman Warm Period.” From this repeating trend, you can probably see that there is a cycle of warm years followed by cold ones.
During these periods of change, the average ocean surface temperature differences were not huge — averaging only a degree or two up or down from today’s figures — but there were some notable periods when the effects were more worthy of comment.
The winter of 1607-08 was one of these. It was a period that in England they called “The Great Frost.” The cold weather struck towards the end of December in 1607 and, for six weeks, the River Thames in London was frozen to such a depth that the first of what were called the “Frost Fairs” was held on it. There are some records of the river freezing previously, and vendors were said to have set up stalls on the ice as early as the year 635, but this was the first time this term had been used to describe the occasion.
The ice that year was so thick people could walk from one side of the Thames, a river bigger than the Kanawha, to the other. Tents were erected on the ice, barber-surgeons, liquor shops and all sorts of other stores plied their trade there, with people lighting fires inside their tents to keep warm and to attract buyers seeking sanctuary from the biting cold wind outside. Impromptu football games were played, there were reports of dancing, and a 28-page pamphlet called “The Great Frost, Cold Doings in London,” was printed and distributed.
This epic freeze not only affected Britain. Many thousands died of the cold and starvation in other parts of Northern Europe, while here, in North America, the French explorer Samuel de Champlain was reported to have found ice that would bear a man’s weight on the shores of Lake Superior as late as June of 1608. It was during this frigid winter of 1607-08 that deaths from cold and hunger soared among both the colonists and the Native American tribes. The effects of the freeze were felt as far south as the Jamestown settlement in Virginia, where severe frosts were reported for several weeks and many people died from starvation.
That winter was bad, but only 75 years later, the North Atlantic countries saw an even worse one. Beginning at the end of 1683, the River Thames once again froze to a great depth for six weeks and another great Frost Fair was held. This time, in addition to the normal vendors, pubs were set up, football tournaments were held and so were horse races, bull baiting, nine-pin bowling competitions and other, less energetic pastimes such as puppet shows. There were even coach services that transported passengers along the ice-covered river from one end of the city to the other, while the less well off skated or used sledges to move around.
A printer named Groom took advantage of the freeze to produce souvenir cards that showed the purchaser’s name, the date and the fact that the card had been produced on the ice covering a wide, fast flowing river. It is said that King Charles II bought one of these cards, which cost just six pennies each, making Groom ten times as much each day as a laborer earned in a week.
The freeze didn’t bring pleasure to all, of course. John Evelyn, who was a prolific writer at the time, said that fish froze in the rivers and ponds, deer herds were devastated, domestic cattle died in their stalls, crops failed, hardy trees died, others exploded as their sap froze and small birds fell from the trees in their millions. To make matters worse, fuel to keep people warm was in such demand that prices skyrocketed, there were shortages and the better off took up collections in order to help the less fortunate.
Here, in America, the weather was just as bad and, as late as 1686, the French soldier Pierre de Troyes, Chevalier de Troyes recorded in his journal that there were still great heaps of floating ice on southern Hudson Bay on July 1. It wasn’t an isolated incident; records show that, in 1780, while the Revolutionary War was still raging, the ocean in New York harbor froze to such an extent that people were able to walk from Manhattan to Staten Island on the ice.
Just over 100 years later, in the western states, the summer of 1886 was unusually hot and dry. This was followed by a heavy snowfall in early November and temperatures plummeted to extremely low levels. Many thousands of cattle froze to death, as did hundreds of people, some of them just yards from their homes. In San Francisco just under four inches of snow fell, still a record today and, when spring came, the ranches were littered with animal carcasses, the surviving animals were starving and suffering from frost bite and many ranchers were bankrupt.
As you can see from these accounts, there have been some really severe winters both in this country and in Europe in the past. We still get the occasional heavy snow here in Putnam County of course, but it is usually not enough to really compare to the great freezes of previous centuries. I’m sure none of us would want them to be repeated and, judging from the reports of global warming, it looks like we are not likely to see them in the near future. In fact, from what the experts are telling us, it would seem that our problems are going to be the opposite, with more unpredictable, warmer, wetter weather. Personally, I think I would prefer it if we could strike a happy medium.