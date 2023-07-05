Way back when I was in grammar school, my two favorite subjects were English and history. They still are. The English has given me a great love of reading and writing, hence this column and the 20 novels I’ve written. As far as history is concerned, I still love it and can happily spend many hours in libraries and online, researching obscure facts that take my interest.
Sometimes that research reveals that some of the things that I learned in grammar school were either not true or were not the whole story. Take Christopher Columbus for instance. Back in my day we were taught that he discovered America, whereas it’s now widely known that he didn’t, in fact, land in what is the United States. In fact, his first visit to the Americas was only to what are now called the islands of the Caribbean. Not only that, he wasn’t the first European to arrive here; his voyage was late by hundreds of years because there is compelling evidence of a Viking presence in Canada around the year 1021. There are also theories that others, including the Irish and the Welsh, may have visited these shores even earlier than that.
