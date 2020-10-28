I live in Hurricane. It’s a nice little city — I like it here — but when I tell people back in England about it they inevitably say it’s rather an odd name for a town. They ask if we really do have hurricanes and I have to explain that way back in the 18th century, a couple of surveyors came across some twisted pine trees and assumed they were the result of a hurricane passing through and that’s why they named the place Hurricane.
There is logic to the name but, if you look around the world, there are some rather weird place names that make you wonder. As an example, there is a town in Queensland, Australia that is called 1770. Officially it should be written as Seventeen Seventy, but most people use the numeric version. If you’re wondering how it got the name, it was because it was the second place Captain James Cook landed when he discovered Australia in May of 1770, although it wasn’t called that back then. It started as Round Hill and was only renamed in 1936 in an attempt to commemorate Cook’s landing.
Staying in Australia, we have the town of Humpty Doo in the Northern Territory. There are several theories concerning the origin of the name, the first written record of which appeared in 1910. The two most popular are that it is either Australian slang for everything done wrong or it comes from the Aborigine word “Umdidu,” which means a resting place.
There’s one further locality in Australia that deserves a mention, although I have no idea where the name came from. It’s on the island of Tasmania and for some reason, it’s called Nowhere Else.
In Turkey we find not only Batman Province but also the Batman River and the city of Batman. The river has borne the name since at least the 1800s, but the city was only renamed in 1957. Despite this, back in 2008 the then mayor threatened to sue Warner Brothers for using the city’s name in the movie “The Dark Knight” without its permission. The superhero first appeared in DC Comics in 1939, long before the city was renamed, and nothing ever came of the suit.
Let’s move on to England where, in the southeast of the country, we find the village of Christmas Pie. It’s an odd name but it has nothing to do with food. It seems there used to be a prominent local family whose surname was Christmas. They are mentioned several times in manorial records going back at least 500 years. The pie part of the name is a corruption of an ancient Saxon word “pightel,” which meant a small piece of land. Old records show that the Christmas family once owned a small field where the village now stands, and thus it was Christmas Pie.
Moving northwest from there, we find the twin villages of Upper and Lower Slaughter. They share rather a gruesome name, but they’re not the scene of wholesale blood-letting; rather, the name is derived from the old English word “slough,” meaning wet lands. Indeed, rather than having a bad reputation, Upper Slaughter is listed as a “doubly blessed” village because all the men from there who served in the armed forces in both world wars returned home safely.
In the southwest of the country there is a coastal town that bears the name Westward Ho! Please note the exclamation mark, it is actually part of the place name and not something I’ve added. It’s a relatively recent place where development began in the mid-19th century. In 1855, Charles Kingsley published a novel entitled “Westward Ho!”, which was set in the local area. The book was a best seller and developers took up the idea and opened a hotel with the same name, the village grew around the hotel, and the rest is history.
Wales, of course, has its Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, the second-longest place name in the world. In medieval times, the town was simply called Pwllgwyngyll, meaning “the pool of the white hazels,” with the rest being tacked on during the latter part of the 19th century, probably in an effort to attract tourists and with a desire to give the new railroad station the longest name in the country.
From the longest name to one of the shortest, County Kildare, Ireland has a town called Kill. You may think it’s rather a sinister thing to call a town but in fact it’s just the opposite. The name comes from the Irish An Chill, which means “the church.” It’s the same in Scotland, where you’ll find the hamlet called Lost in Aberdeenshire. It’s got nothing to do with not knowing where you are though — it comes from the Scot’s Gaelic word for an inn.
There are a lot of strange names in Europe, too, but I think my favorite has to be the town of Kissing, in Bavaria, Germany. It began a thousand years ago as Chissingin and is the place where the ancestors of people whose surname is Kissinger, as in Henry Kissinger, came from.
Back here in North America there are numerous places with what might also be construed as odd names. Happy Adventure is a coastal village in Newfoundland. It’s borne that name for more than 200 years and again there are several theories concerning its origin. Some say it was named by the first settlers who found life there was good, others reckon it was named by a British sailor who took shelter there during a storm while a third story has it named for the ship of a 17th century pirate named Peter Easton.
Still in Canada, I can’t finish without giving an honorable mention to the Ontario hamlet known as Punkydoodles Corners. Once again, there are various stories regarding the origin of the name, but my favorite is the one that says it comes from a German immigrant innkeeper who liked to sing and whose thick accent made “Yankee Doodle” sound like Punkydoodles.
This piece has barely touched on the world’s weird place names. We haven’t mentioned Gravesend, the Madagascar town named Gogogogo or any of the multitude of odd names to be found in these United States. Perhaps I’ll write about them another day, but for now these strange place names make Hurricane seem quite normal.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.