The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This week I want to talk to you about a doctor, quite a remarkable doctor and surgeon, who lived from around 1789 to 1865.

His colleagues and patients knew him as Doctor James Barry, but he was born in the city of Cork, Ireland, some time in 1789, to Jeremiah and Mary Ann Bulkley, nee Barry, and was baptized Margaret Anne Bulkley. Margaret’s early years are rather vague. The second child in a family of three, she had a brother, John, and may have had a younger sister named Juliana whose parentage is not clear.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek

@hotmail.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.