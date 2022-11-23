This week I want to talk to you about a doctor, quite a remarkable doctor and surgeon, who lived from around 1789 to 1865.
His colleagues and patients knew him as Doctor James Barry, but he was born in the city of Cork, Ireland, some time in 1789, to Jeremiah and Mary Ann Bulkley, nee Barry, and was baptized Margaret Anne Bulkley. Margaret’s early years are rather vague. The second child in a family of three, she had a brother, John, and may have had a younger sister named Juliana whose parentage is not clear.
The family split and Margaret and her mother left Ireland in 1804 to move to London, where Mary Ann appealed to her brother, who was James Barry, a famous artist, for assistance. This appeal was rejected but the brother passed away two years later, and Mary Ann inherited sufficient money to keep them in modest comfort.
Margaret was a smart child and she was educated to become a tutor, but there is no evidence that she ever took up a post teaching. Knowing the inheritance money would not last forever and looking to her child’s future, Mary Ann, with the connivence of her late brother’s friends and his lawyer, came up with a plan. On Nov. 8, 1809, Margaret Bulkley boarded a ship with her mother and sailed to Edinburgh, Scotland. When they landed she came ashore as James Barry, supposed nephew to the late artist of the same name. Acting as James, Margaret entered the University of Edinburgh to study medicine.
Two weeks later Margaret Bulkley/James Barry sent a letter to the family lawyer concerning the forwarding of mail. The lawyer wrote a note on the back of that letter that has come down in history to prove that Margaret and James were in fact one and the same person.
In those days the time it took to study to be a doctor was much shorter than it is today. By early 1812, Barry was ready to take the final exams, but the University senate noted that she was shorter than the average, her voice was unbroken and there was no sign of her having to shave. Their conclusion was that she had lied about her age and was in fact a young boy, and so they threatened to block her from taking her finals. Luckily for her a family friend, the Earl of Buchan, intervened and she was allowed to sit the exam. She passed and was awarded a degree as a Doctor of Medicine.
James Barry, as she was known, lost no time and returned to London, where she signed up to study at Guy’s and St. Thomas’s hospital. On July 2, 1813, she graduated from there and became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.
Once again, Barry did not delay; just four days after graduating he/she enlisted in the army and was commissioned as a Hospital Assistant, beginning his/her career at Chelsea barracks and later transferring to the Royal Military Hospital in Plymouth, which is on England’s south coast. She was obviously good at her job and just two years later, still masquerading as a man, she was promoted to Assistant Surgeon to the Forces, which is equivalent to the rank of Lieutenant today.
Her next posting was to South Africa, where she had a letter of introduction to the colonial governor, Lt. Gen. Lord Charles Somerset. The governor’s daughter was sick, Barry treated her and as a result was welcomed into the governor’s family. She was given a private apartment in the governor’s house and there were rumors that the relationship between the governor and the doctor was more than just friendship. Indeed, it is thought by some that Lord Charles knew of the doctor’s secret and they were lovers.
Doctor Barry stayed in South Africa for 10 years, she performed the first successful cesarean on that continent in which both mother and baby survived and, in gratitude for this, the baby was given the Christian names James Barry. The name was repeated in later generations of the family down to James Barry Herzog, who served as Prime Minister of South Africa.
Barry was appointed as Colonial Medical Inspector by the governor, a high honor, which she earned by improving sanitation, water systems, conditions for the poorer classes and by providing a sanctuary for lepers.
In 1827, she was promoted to the rank of surgeon to the Forces and was posted to the island of Mauritius, but whilst there she heard that Lord Charles, who had returned to England, was seriously ill. Without asking permission, Barry left the island and went home to treat her “friend”. As a serving officer this was deemed to be going absent without leave. She stayed with Lord Charles until he died in 1831 and then returned to the army to be posted to Jamaica.
From there, she moved to the island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic. By this time she weas known to be bad tempered and for having a sharp tongue. She didn’t suffer fools gladly and it was whilst she was on the island that she clashed with a fellow surgeon. He complained, she was arrested and court martialed on a charge of “conduct unbecoming of the character of an Officer and a Gentleman”. The court found no foundation for the complaint and she was acquitted.
Her next postings were to islands in the Caribbean where she was again promoted to Principal Medical Officer after improving conditions for the islands’ garrison troops.
In 1845 she herself fell ill with yellow fever and had to return to England to recuperate. After recovering she was posted to Malta, where she had to minister to the victims of a cholera epidemic. She later served in Corfu and Canada and, wherever she went, she improved local conditions both for the soldiers and for local people. She received further promotions finally achieving the rank of Inspector General of Hospitals, equivalent to Brigadier General in the regular army.
Doctor James Barry died in London of dysentery on July 25, 1865. Her last wishes were that she should be buried in the clothes she was wearing when she passed away and that her body should not be prepared for burial. These wishes were ignored and when the nurse removed her clothes prior to washing her, her secret was revealed. For more than 40 years, despite her small stature and high-pitched voice Margaret Bulkley had successfully masqueraded as a man; now it was revealed that she was in fact a woman, and there were signs that she may once have given birth to a child.
Born at a time when women were barred from many aspects of life, Margaret managed to achieve great success by pretending to be a man. We should be grateful that today, girls do not need to go to such lengths to achieve their full potential.