Without doubt, we live in strange times. In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus, travel has been frowned upon for months. Some of the rules are being lifted now but, if you want to leave the country it’s still restricted, with testing and long quarantining the rule for some countries and visiting completely banned for others.
No doubt in time things will get back to a semblance of the normality we enjoyed before the pandemic and then, presumably, travel, both domestic and international, will be allowed again. When we are free to go where we want, however, I fear fares may prove to be very expensive as demand soars and companies seek to recoup some of revenue lost during lockdown.
The thing is, though, there is no real alternative for those whose business means they need to travel, for people going on vacation or for those, like myself, who want to spend some time with families and friends abroad. We can’t walk, drive or catch a train.
I guess to cross the Atlantic there are passenger ships, but they, too, are expensive and they take several days to get there. One could always stow away, I suppose, but that’s not easy and statistics show that most stowaways are easily caught, either on board or when trying to land.
Some people have successfully stowed away, of course; there are undocumented rumors that there were stowaways who went down with the Titanic, but at that time there were other ways of getting from place to place because, for a while, a person could actually send themselves by mail.
One of the earliest-recorded instances of this was Henry Brown. Born in about 1815, Brown was a slave in Virginia who worked in a tobacco factory. He was married with three children, but his family was sold, and he decided to escape. He’d managed to save a little money and paid a friend to consult with the Pennsylvania Anti Slave Society about how he was going to accomplish this. The decision was that he should mail himself in a box to a Quaker merchant in Philadelphia.
March 29, 1849, was the day chosen for the escape and, in order to avoid having to go to work that day, Brown deliberately burned his hand with sulfuric acid before being nailed into a wooden crate that measured just 3 feet by 2 by 2.6. The crate had been lined with baize, the top was secured by straps and nails and there was a single air hole. The outside had been carefully marked with “Dry goods,” “Handle with care” and “This way up” and, once Brown was inside, it was transported by the Adams Express Company.
As is usual, no one took any notice of the instructions painted on it as it was transported by wagon, ferry, steamboat and railroad. Henry was locked in the crate for over 27 hours, sometimes being upside down and thrown around, with just a few biscuits and a little water to sustain him. Despite the rough handling, he did nothing to give his presence away and was eventually safely delivered to Philadelphia. Once he was free, Brown lectured on his life and escape. He adopted the name Henry “Box” Brown and, unfortunately, revealed details of his escape method so others who tried to emulate him were caught and arrested.
Of course, not all attempts to travel through the mail were made by people attempting to escape bondage, and there is no way of knowing whether any succeeded. In 1913, however, the Post Office introduced domestic parcel post for packets weighing less than 50 pounds and it didn’t take long for people to catch on to the possibilities. Shortly after the service became available, Jesse and Mathilda Beagle of Ohio paid 15 cents and “mailed” their 8-month-old son, James, to his grandmother’s house a short distance away.
Young James wasn’t the only child sent that way. On Feb. 19, 1914, 4-year-old Charlotte May Pierstorff’s parents sent her 73 miles from Idaho via the mail. Of course, she wasn’t bundled into a box but was escorted by a mail clerk who also happened to be related to her. This occurred long after the Postmaster had decreed that children could no longer be sent through the mail — yet she wasn’t the last child to be sent that way. On Aug. 31, 1915, Maude Smith, just 3 years old and weighing 30 pounds, was sent from Madden, Kentucky, to Jackson, Kentucky, via the mail.
That sort of thing couldn’t happen in more recent times — or could it? In 1965, a Welsh teenager named Brian Robson was looking for adventure and, at the same time, Australia was hoping to attract immigrants. Australia paid for his passage from Britain on the understanding that he’d spend two years in the country. Brian was homesick, however. He wanted to go back to Wales, but breaking his contract would have cost him more than $8,000 at today’s rate. He hit on a plan to send himself as air freight and got two friends to nail him into a crate that was the size of a small fridge. He was supposed to fly directly to Britain, but the freight was diverted. He spent almost a day upside down in a warehouse in Sydney before being diverted to Los Angeles. In all, he spent five days in his crate until discovered by two American freight workers. That was when the CIA and FBI got involved. Brian was sent to hospital to recover and then was sent on to London, this time as a passenger.
An Australian, Reg Spiers, was luckier when he tried the same thing in the other direction in 1964. He only spent three days in his box. He was delayed in London and nearly suffocated from the heat in Mumbai, but eventually he arrived in Perth where he changed into a suit, cut a hole in a wall and simply walked away.
Hopefully this brief account hasn’t put any ideas into any one’s head. Boxes, parcels and freight these days are x-rayed and undergo rigorous checks, both on departure and on arrival, and the chances of anyone succeeding like Henry Brown or Reg Spiers are nonexistent. It’s also not permitted these days to send children by mail, so let’s all be patient and enjoy beautiful West Virginia while we wait for travel restrictions to be lifted.