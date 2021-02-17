As you all probably know, West Virginia has only been a separate state since June 20, 1863, after President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation declaring it to be so. I guess you could say the history of the state starts from that date, but the story of human settlement in the area goes back a lot further.
Prior to achieving statehood, the land we love was considered to be part of the Commonwealth of Virginia and, even before that it was home to a variety of cultures of Native Americans. They were in the area for a long time and there is evidence that human beings were living here as much as 12,500 years ago. The burial mounds at Moundsville and in South Charleston, as well as the numerous archeological sites that can be found in the state, are evidence to the fact that they had a settled, village society that farmed, traded with each other and cold worked copper. Over time these early cultures gradually changed as their people moved on and they were replaced by other tribes, a process that continued until the coming of the Europeans.
The first of those people from across the ocean arrived at least 350 years ago. As early as 1671 the governor of what was then the colony of Virginia sent an expedition to explore the area that would become West Virginia. The leaders of this party were Thomas Batts and Robert Fallum, and it’s thought that they were the first Europeans to see the New River and to find the Kanawha Falls.
The country was still a wilderness at that time, but 30 years later, Landgrave Christoph von Graffenried, a Swiss nobleman, and two associates, Louis Michel and George Ritter, applied to Queen Anne of England for a grant of land in what is now the Harpers Ferry — Shepherdstown area of Jefferson County, ostensibly to found a colony for Swiss immigrants. He didn’t get the grant and it seems the colony was never built.
In 1722, the Treaty of Albany stated that the Blue Ridge Mountains would henceforth be the western boundary of European settlement, with the land on the other side of the mountains being retained as hunting grounds for the Iroquois, although the Shawnee and Cherokee also claimed parts of them. The treaty said one thing but that didn’t prevent people from ignoring it and one of these was a man called Morgan Morgan, who is generally reputed to have been West Virginia’s first European settler.
So, who was this enterprising man who it seems had the same first and last names? Records from that era are scarce but there is sufficient evidence to say that he was a Welshman and that he was born in 1688. We know the date because, when he passed away in 1766, the chapel at Bunker Hill recorded the event as: “Colonel Morgan died November 17, 1766 aged 78 years on November 1st.” At least two genealogical sites seem to verify the birth of a boy called Morgan Morgan in Glamorganshire, Wales around that date and Morgan is both a first and last Welsh name.
We know little about Morgan’s early life, although his family were probably fairly prosperous as some records indicate he studied at Cambridge University where he may have read law. What we do know is that he came to America in 1712 or 1713 at the age of 24. He landed in what is now Delaware but was then part of the land controlled by the governor of Pennsylvania. He was educated and apparently had money when he arrived because he set himself up as a merchant and a tailor, although it is said he also arrived as a Crown Council, which is a type of lawyer who acts as prosecutor and works on behalf of the government.
It was in late 1713 or early 1714 that he married a girl named Catherine Garretson and, two years later their son, who they called James and who was the first of nine children, arrived. Morgan Morgan seems to have prospered in Delaware and, by 1717, he was not only a magistrate and the coroner, he was also named as the executor of the will of John Evans, the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. It is also said that he claimed to have been ordained as a Church of England minister and he seems to have founded a church in Westminster County, Delaware, in 1727.
Despite doing so well in Delaware, toward the end of the 1720’s Morgan, Catherine and five of their children moved south into Virginia, probably into the area that is now Berkeley County, West Virginia. Morgan built a cabin and, in December of 1734 he applied for, and received, a land patent described as 1,000 acres “In the Forks of the Rappahannock River and Westwood of Sherrando River.” This area is now Bunker Hill, West Virginia and again he prospered and became a leader in the community.
By the next year he was a magistrate and had been appointed as a Captain of militia. The Christ Episcopal Church in Bunker Hill was built with his help in 1740, after more settlers had moved into the area and at least three of his children went on to make names for themselves. David Morgan built a reputation as a formidable Indian fighter in the Monongahela Valley area while his brother Zackquill built a community that bears his name to this day. He was the founder of Morgantown and another brother, named for his father as Morgan Morgan II, was a famous minister.
Morgan Morgan has come down in history as the first white settler in West Virginia. He was supposed to have arrived in 1727 but historians today doubt that. Records show he was still living in Delaware in that year and was the county coroner in Newcastle County. It’s more likely that he arrived in 1730 or 1731 and that there were other, less prominent, citizens already here by then, but we can be sure that he was one of the first and so I have no problem with those who say he helped to lead the way in settling this beautiful state.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.