There can’t be many of you good people out there who do not know something about dinosaurs. I think anyone with children or grandchildren, and those who are familiar with the “Jurassic Park” franchise will have seen movies and pictures of gigantic herbivores stripping foliage from tall trees and wading in warm, shallow, prehistoric lakes and swamps.
Despite their size, it’s a peaceful scene but while the plant eaters graze we all know that, in the hot, steamy jungle nearby, predators such as velociraptors and the renowned T Rex stalk, looking for an unsuspecting giant to take home for lunch.
These are the images I remember from my own childhood, lush, green forests with dinosaurs almost invariably depicted against a warm or even tropical background. Today, thanks in part to global warming, it seems that those scenes may have to be re-examined. The reason for this is because there is mounting evidence that dinosaurs didn’t just inhabit the tropics, but may also have been seen in the ice and snow of the sub-zero wastelands in the arctic.
In 2021, a team of paleontologists from the University of Alaska braved the intense cold of the far north of the state to carry out an archeological dig on the edge of the frozen tundra. The place they chose was a gray cliff of frozen rock with a deposit of clay and sand in the middle of it on the banks of the Colville River. From the strata they knew the clay was laid down around 73 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period.
At that time, the area the team was exploring would have been even further north, possibly near to the north pole, in a place where temperatures were frequently well below zero and where, in winter, the sun didn’t shine and there was up to four months of total darkness each year.
Those conditions would not seem to be the optimum for life and yet, when they sieved through deposits from the clay strata, the paleontologists found tiny teeth and bones. That in itself would have been surprising, but on examination it was found that these were the remains of the eggs and unhatched offspring of dinosaurs.
They were not just occasional finds, either; further exploration showed that this was where thousands of dinosaurs came to build their nests and lay their eggs.
Although the above archeological finds occurred recently, there has been evidence that the big reptiles existed in cold regions around for more than 60 years. Way back in 1961, the Shell Oil Company sent one of its surveyors, a man named Robert Liscomb, into Alaska to draw up a map of the Colville’s banks. While examining the rock strata, Liscomb came across some bone fragments that were partially eroded from the cliff face. Assuming them to be from an arctic mammal, he nevertheless took them back to his office anyway and put them in a cupboard. Tragically, Liscomb was killed later that year in a rockfall and the bones remained locked away for more than 20 years.
Liscomb’s discovery was not the first to point to the existence of arctic dinosaurs. A year earlier, 13 footprints made by a dinosaur were found on the island of Svalbard. This is part of an archipelago belonging to Norway that is situated halfway between the northern coast of that country and the north pole. The find caused a sensation but, 16 years later, further footprints left in the sediment by a middle-sized dinosaur that was perhaps related to an Iguanodon were found in the same area.
These were not just isolated incidents; further tracks were found in Siberia and, in the last 20 years an additional 10 arctic areas have yielded up evidence that these sauropods once roamed the arctic wastes.
Twenty-three years after Robert Liscomb discovered his bones and locked them away, scientists excavating along the same bank of the Colville River where he made his find discovered not only dinosaur tracks but skin impressions too. The bones were immediately retrieved from where he’d stored them and were examined. The findings were indisputable, they were from a dinosaur and further finds supported that.
Fossils identified as coming from a dinosaur called Edmontosaurus were found along with a cousin of Triceratops and a predator called Alectrosaurus. In all, at least seven different types of saurian have been found so far.
These recent findings beg the question, what were these arctic dinosaurs like? Obviously they could not be the cold-blooded, thin-skinned lizard-like creatures we are all familiar with. If they were they could not exist in arctic temperatures, so how did they stay warm? There are several theories. The simple one is that dinosaurs were migratory creatures, like many of today’s animals. The theory is that as the winter faded and the sun warmed the earth further north each day, then the animals followed to feed on the new growth and to breed during the short summer in the far north.
This was thought to be feasible but there is a snag. In 2014, scientists digging in an Alaskan nature reserve inside the arctic circle came across more dinosaur tracks preserved in the rocks. There were not just a few; the ones they found were made by Hadrosaurs and there were thousands of them. They were so well preserved that individual scales on the animals’ feet could be seen. The reason that these footprints cast doubt on the migration theory is that they were not just made by adult animals, there were tracks from all ages down to the very young, too young to have made a 2,000-mile migration. These tracks together with the tiny teeth and bones found at the Colville River site suggest that the dinosaurs were living, and breeding, in the area year-round.
There are other theories for their survival, too. It’s known that some dinosaurs evolved into birds — so did these ancient animals have feathers they could puff up to keep out the cold? Alternatively, perhaps they were the first animals on earth to grow fur on their skin to keep themselves warm, or maybe they just stored a thick layer of subcutaneous fat like seals do? I guess we’ll never know the answer for sure, unless an enterprising paleontologist discovers an intact dinosaur frozen into the permafrost and, remote as it may seem, they are looking.