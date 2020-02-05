One of the first things people notice when they meet me is that I have a British accent. Apparently, even after 11 years of living here, it’s still very distinct and just yesterday a gentleman who visited my workplace commented about it. I did point out to him that from my perspective, he, too, had an accent although, to be fair, I don’t tend to notice the West Virginian accent now, except when it is very pronounced.
I guess we all have our individual way of talking, although my step-children can mimic a good British accent when the mood takes them. That, of course, is the result of listening to me for most of their lives but, for a majority of people, American English and British English are easy to tell apart.
That isn’t the case everywhere, though. There are at least two or three places in the United States where the local people speak with an accent that is closer to Elizabethan English than mine.
The first of these places is in Virginia, on Chesapeake Bay, to be precise. Tangier Island, reputedly the soft-shell crab capital of America, has been home to people for many centuries. The first inhabitants were Native Americans, but they are long gone now, leaving behind thousands of stone artifacts and other evidence of their occupation. In 1608 John Smith, the man Pocahontas is said to have saved, was the first European to set foot on the island and he christened it, and the adjacent islands, the Russel Isles after the doctor on board his ship.
Seventy years later, grants were made giving the islands to various people and, by 1713, the islands were called Tangier. By this time, people were beginning to settle there. The first permanent settler was a man named Crockett and that name, together with just a handful of other surnames, can still be found there today.
The British army came for a short time during the War of 1812. They built a fort and used the island as a staging post for the campaign that saw the burning of Washington. The invaders, who complained about a lack of food and bad conditions there, left after the war and, because of its isolation, the island and its inhabitants were left more or less alone for long periods.
By the early 20th century, there were more than a thousand people living there, most of them engaged in fishing and associated industries. The families intermarried. There are no bridges, so there wasn’t much travelling to or from the mainland and this may account for the way most of the locals speak today.
Scholars are divided on exactly what the dialect is. Some maintain it’s a derivation of Elizabethan English from Devon and Cornwall in southwest England, while others say it’s American English that, because of the isolation of the island, developed differently to the way people speak on the mainland. They use words such as “spar grass” for asparagus, apparently derived from the old English “sparrow grass.” Their vowels sound different to ours and they use phrases that are English but whose meaning is lost on outsiders, such as saying “he’s among the sweet peas” instead of “he’s asleep.”
You can hear their way of speaking on YouTube but, if you want to visit and hear it live, then you shouldn’t leave it too long. Tangier Island has lost 67% of its land to rising waters since 1850, the inundation is accelerating and scientists reckon in another 50 years the island won’t exist at all.
For the next place with a British accent we need to move south to North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island, which is part of the Outer Banks. This island, too, was visited by Native Americans before Europeans came on the scene but, unlike Tangier, there is little evidence they made a permanent settlement, only using it for hunting and fishing.
The first European to set foot on the island was in 1585 when Queen Elizabeth 1st’s favorite, Sir Walter Raleigh, ran his ship aground and had to make repairs there. After that there was no real attempt at settlement until the mid-18th century but, before that, it was used as a base by the pirates who plagued the waters off the coast. One of these was Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard, and it was on Ocracoke that he was killed.
One of Blackbeard’s men was William Howard and he left the pirating business before his boss met his end. Howard later bought Ocracoke Island and, together with other ex-pirates, he settled there, making a living by supplying pilots for merchant ships negotiating the Outer Banks.
They were aided in this by the Native Americans of the Woccon tribe whose name for the island, Woccocock, was corrupted over time to the current Ocracoke.
By the 1750s, there were British sailors, native Americans and ex-pirates of various nationalities living on the island, which, like Tangier, was isolated from the mainland and so they developed their own accent and dialect, calling themselves the “Hoi Toiders” — high tiders. Their mixture of Elizabethan English, Irish, Scots and pirate contains phrases you won’t hear anywhere else in the world and, if you do visit and a local says they’re mommucking a dingbatter then be aware, they’re actually saying they’re teasing a visitor to the island.
The third of our English speaking places lies back in Chesapeake Bay, only five or six miles north of Tangier Island. Smith Island was settled in the mid-17th century by people from southwest Britain. Like its neighbor, it has no connections to the mainland and the only way to get there is by boat. Once again, its isolation has meant that people born there have tended to develop their own way of speaking. It’s based on the slow brogue of Cornish people, but has its own intonations. The people there have also come up with something they call “talking backwards,” which means saying the opposite of what you mean. For example, if they see an attractive girl a local would say something like “She ain’t pretty none” meaning she is pretty.
All three of these places have dialects that are leftovers from a bygone age. Unfortunately they are all on islands that currently stand an average of only two or three feet above the waters and, with predicted sea level rises, the chances are that they will be gone by next century. If they go, the people will disperse and when that happens their unique way of talking is almost certain to vanish too so, if you want to hear it, my advice is to go now.