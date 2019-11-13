HUNTINGTON — Plans are moving forward on one of the most anticipated Roads to Prosperity projects — expanding the Nitro/St. Albans bridge on Interstate 64.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday during a media event that the contract for the major project to expand and revamp the I-64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge — also known as the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge — has been awarded to the joint venture of Brayman Construction and Trumbull Construction out of Pennsylvania.
A low bid of $224.4 million earned Brayman-Trumbull the contract for this large-scale project that aims to eliminate regular congestion, while also making the area safer for motorists.
West Virginia will receive $20 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant program for the project.
The contract calls for both the design and construction of the project, so the formal design for the work has yet to be finalized. However, crews have a tentative plan of how they anticipate proceeding, according to a release.
The intention is to build an entirely new bridge over the Kanawha River — north of the existing bridge — that will carry solely westbound traffic on I-64, in the direction of Huntington.
Then, the existing Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 will be revamped and will be used to carry solely eastbound traffic on I-64, in the direction of Charleston.
However, the project extends beyond the Kanawha River. The improvement work will span a grand total of 3.8 miles of I-64 between Nitro and Scott Depot, with additional roadway widening and overpass bridge replacements planned within the scope of work.
“It is an absolutely incredible day,” Justice said in a release. “Everyone who lives in the communities nearby or who drives the interstate to work should be really proud and really excited for what’s coming next with this project.”
The project is projected to be finished by October 2023.