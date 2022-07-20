The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

opioid trial continuance2
Gretchen Callas, left, attorney for AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson attorney Timothy Hester, back, look on as plaintiff attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr., right, talks to Cardinal Health attorney Steve Ruby on July 5 in the Kanawha County Ceremonial Courtroom.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Another court is moving forward with opioid lawsuits in West Virginia, despite a federal judge’s ruling two weeks ago that opioid distributors are not legally responsible for the drug crisis.

West Virginia Mass Litigation Panel presiding Judges Alan D. Moat and Derek C. Swope issued an order last Tuesday moving forward opioid cases filed against some manufacturer and pharmacy opioid defendants.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

