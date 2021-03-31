WINFIELD — Despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 12 months, businesses continued to open, move or expand around the region in 2020. Several opened in late 2019, only to be faced with pandemic challenges during their early months of trying become established.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,288 new businesses from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, according to data kept by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Summers County led all 55 counties with a 14.09% growth for the calendar year.
In Putnam County, 349 new businesses opened their doors, representing a 0.59% growth rate.
Cabell County saw 549 new businesses, with a 1.53% growth rate, while Wayne County added 119 new businesses, with a growth rate of 1.25%. Kanawha County added 1,136 businesses, with a growth rate of 0.25%.
Boone County added 70 new businesses, with a 1.04% growth rate; Logan County added 119 new businesses, with a growth rate of .91%; Mason County added 71 new businesses, with a growth rate of .46%; and Lincoln County added 38 new businesses, but when factoring in businesses lost, it showed a declining rate of negative 1.61%.
Here is a look at some of the locally owned businesses’ openings and their owners.
Mo Betta BBQ
There is good, there is better, and then there is Mo Betta BBQ, which opened on Feb. 8, 2021, at 12474 Winfield Road, Winfield.
Owned and operated by Curtis Russell and staffed by his family members, the restaurant offers beef ribs, baby back ribs, pork tenderloin, beef brisket, wings (bone-in and out), along with an assortment of sides and homemade desserts.
“Faith, family, community, and country are the four things I value most,” Russell states, and his restaurant’s decor reflects that.
The four Putnam County High Schools are prominently displayed along the main order and pick-up counter, and a Family Wall of Service lines the wall along the front door.
“The photos on the Family Wall of Service are of my family members who have served or who are serving in the United States military or on a police force,” Russell explains. “For example, there is a photo of my wife Myra, who is a veteran of the U.S. army. We are going to fill the walls of this restaurant with photos of people in this community who have served our country.
“With all of the turmoil going on in our country right now, I thought people would enjoy coming together to eat at a place that celebrates our country,” Russell said.
Mo Betta BBQ is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Its full menu can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Sweet Mama’s Bakery
Sweet Mama’s Bakery opened just before the pandemic hit, but luckily, for owners Ryan and Tom Grubb, the virus didn’t steal the community’s collective sweet tooth.
“It has been an incredible 15 months, and we have already made so many special memories,” Ryan said in January. “We have gotten to partake in special moments in so many people’s lives already.”
Ryan previously worked at her mother’s bakery, Cranberry Faire Bakery on Lee Street in Charleston.
She still has a rolling pin left to her by her mother.
“This rolling pin is a reminder to me of how I got my start,” Ryan says. “It was never my life’s plan, though, to become a baker. My degree from West Virginia Wesleyan is in graphic design.”
Her husband Tom interjects.
“Her artistic degree helps her every day, though. I am so impressed with how she can design absolutely anything on a cake.”
Along with custom-order cakes, Sweet Mama’s, located in Hurricane’s Mid Valley Plaza, offers a daily rotation of pastries, cookies, grab-and-go treats, candies and bread.
“Our pepperoni rolls are our best seller, thanks to our secret recipe,” Ryan said. “Our jumbo cinnamon rolls are also a big hit, and we offer three varieties of those. The Sweet Mama roll is a cinnamon roll filled with apple filling and topped with cream cheese icing and black walnuts. The Sweet Papa roll is filled with chocolate Bavarian cream and topped with cream cheese and chocolate chips.”
Sweet Mama’s is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow the store on Facebook and Instagram.
Drip’s Cafe on Main
Also opened shortly before COVID-19 hit, in October 2019, Drip’s Café on Main, 2759 Main St. in Hurricane, has weathered the ups and downs of the pandemic thanks to its steady offerings of gourmet coffees and down-home comfort food.
Owner Rob Vanater, who also owns Drip Coffee at Area 34, said Drip’s Cafe on Main is the solution to a need he saw in the community.
“When I opened the coffee shop in Area 34, I never dreamed of having a second location in the same community,” Vanater said. “But once I saw the community response to Drip Coffee, I knew that that was what I was meant to do. Create another community hub like Drip had become.
“Our community needs a hub at which to come together and break bread, so to speak,” Vanater remarks, “and a place, of course, to enjoy an amazing cup of locally roasted coffee.”
The new cafe not only offers a variety of coffee drinks, but also a menu of homemade food featuring favorite dishes from Vanater’s growing-up years.
Drip’s Café serves a recurring weekly menu of what Vanater refers to as “Mom’s home cookin’.” Inspired by his mother’s own recipes, Vanater offers baked steak and gravy and chicken and dumplings once per week. And customers say Meatloaf Mondays are a don’t-miss.
For more information about Drip’s Café on Main, follow its Facebook page (facebook.com/DripsCafeOnMain) or check out its website at www.dripcoffeewv.com.
Cummings Rubbish Removal
Ernest and Heidi Cummings opened a new version of their longtime family business in Putnam County in 2020, when local residents began seeing those cheerful pink and purple bins on curbsides.
“The purple bin is for trash and the pink bin is for recycling,” Heidi explains. “One way that we are different from other waste companies is that we recycle 90% of the rubbish that we haul away.”
Cummings Rubbish Removal allows customers to dispose of all of their plastic, glass, aluminum, steel, cardboard, and paper (including junk mail, newspaper, and catalogs) in one bin.
“We offer single-sort recycling, which means customers don’t have to pre-sort their recyclables by category,” Ernest says. “Ultimately, we hope that this encourages more people to recycle, because we do the work for them.”
“My family serviced this area for 50 years,” Ernest says, “and now we, the third generation, are serving the area again with the same family values that my grandfather and father established.”
“We are a dependable, full-service waste and recycling hauler,” Heidi chimes in. “Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8-4, but our trucks are out working hard every day and on every holiday except Christmas.”
For more information about Cummings Rubbish Removal, visit the website www.cummingsrubbish.com. For rates, call Heidi Cummings at 304-562-9291.
Blooming Crafts and Baskets and The Craft Shack
This duo of shops cut the ribbon on 3216 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane on Oct. 1.
Friends and fellow crafters Vivian Dreblow and Michelle McCallister decided to make their business dreams come true in a shared space.
While Dreblow had already operated Blooming Crafts and Baskets at a different location on Teays Valley Road, she realized 3216 provided a perfect space for her and fellow entrepreneurial crafter McCallister to open their symbiotic businesses under one roof.
Together they renovated the pale yellow brick building there and set up their respective shops inside. Blooming Crafts and Baskets and The Craft Shack share an entrance and a parking lot, but they remain the separate businesses of the two crafty proprietors.
In addition to the wealth of unique crafts for sale, each business offers individualized services, such as home delivery of custom orders.
The Craft Shack offers layaway plans, advice on décor, and custom-ordered wreaths, floral arrangements, and centerpieces.
“In addition to custom offerings, I have a wide variety of handmade crafts for sale, including home décor items and my embellished Mason jars — also known as Bless You jars,” McCallister states.
Dreblow’s Blooming Crafts and Baskets also takes custom orders, offers a layaway plan, and sells a wide variety of handcrafted items.
“We offer homemade wreaths, unique crafts, custom gift baskets, handcrafted jewelry, children’s gifts, and primitive décor,” Dreblow says, adding, “As an Avon consultant, I also offer Avon products in my store and schedule makeup and skin care consultations.”
For more information about Blooming Crafts and Baskets, check out the Facebook page or call 304-964-0671. For more information about The Craft Shack, text or call 304-360-6163, email michellescraftshack@aol.com, or check out its Facebook and Instagram pages.
Peyton & Peppy Boutique
Opened in August 2020, Peyton & Peppy Boutique, 2741 Main St., offers trendy ladies clothing, ranging in sizes from small to 3XL, along with sophisticated jewelry, handbags, and shoes, plus West Virginia-made bath and body products.
The shop is not only a dream come true for owners Andre and Stephanie Langlois, but also an answered prayer.
“Moving to the area has been a blessing for our little family,” Stephanie said. “Prior to moving here, our two small children, who are both on the autism spectrum, were receiving therapy in the area. We are thankful to be settled here now.”
Andre chimes in, “We are also appreciative for the support we have received from the City of Hurricane, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and the Peyton & Peppy customers who have welcomed us to the community.”
The couple moved to Putnam County from Vienna, West Virginia, where they opened their first brick-and-mortar location of Peyton & Peppy, which began as an online business.
“Opening a new business and maintaining our existing business during COVID has been our biggest challenge,” Andre said. “From delays in the remodeling of our Hurricane store to postponement of inventory shipments to low foot traffic, COVID has definitely pushed us to be more creative with our businesses.”
The Langloises’ dedication to opening and growing Peyton & Peppy during the 2020 pandemic is proof of their gratitude for the warm welcome they have received in Hurricane.
“We hope to be a part of this community for years to come,” Stephanie said. “And we hope that generations of ladies here will have fond memories of coming to our boutique.”
Peyton & Peppy Boutique is open to the public Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For up-to-date information, join the email list at www.peytonandpeppyboutique.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Jaxe and Jill’s
Opened in February, this ax-throwing venue was almost immediately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we first opened in February, the community was amazing,” said Tonya Zimmerman, who owns the establishment along with sister-in-law Kim Zimmerman. “The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening. We were fast on our way to becoming so much bigger than we had imagined. Our lanes were full every Friday and Saturday. We even found ourselves having to turn people away.”
Jaxe and Jill’s seemed to be on the cusp of great things in Putnam County. Poised to host private events like birthday, office, gender reveal, and wedding parties. Plans for starting an axe-throwing league. Aspirations to provide the community a source of family entertainment for years to come.
But a wrench — or more appropriately, a hatchet — was thrown into these plans by COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has been a real struggle for us,” Tonia Zimmerman admits. “We had just opened our doors and started to get some regular customers coming every week and then we had to close the business. We were literally open for one month and then closed for three months. We had to furlough our four employees.”
She continues, “Thankfully, we were blessed to have made enough profits in February and March to pay rent, utilities, and taxes for the shutdown period, and to replace all the beer, wine, and food that we lost.”
Jaxe and Jill’s re-opened on June 12, its 2,500-square-foot space filled with games for 18-and-older patrons like axe-throwing lanes (built up-to-code for safety), which are rented out by four people for $50/hour; dart boards; a shuffle board; a SJOELBAK (Dutch shuffleboard); a giant Connect 4 and a giant Jenga game. Seven big-screen TVs were mounted around the room so that customers could catch the big game.
There is also a pub menu and drink options.
To sign up for the axe-throwing league or to reserve a lane for an upcoming visit, go to www.jaxeandjills.com or call 681-233-3188. Jaxe and Jill’s hours are 4-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.
The Foam Garage
Located at 2716 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, The Foam Garage is a party venue owned by husband and wife, Matthew and Tiffany Richards of Hurricane. Their new small business has only been open to the public since November 2019, but their garage has been the scene of many parties and events since then.
“What happens at a Foam Party is total awesomeness,” owner Tiffany Richards gushes. “We fill the ‘foam pit’ full of foam and the DJ plays age-appropriate music while laser and glow lights take over the room. Sodas and party foods like pizza, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, and jalapeno poppers are available for purchase. Kids and adults alike dance in the foam or play one of our games, like foam sword fighting with pool noodles.”
Although many of the events booked at The Foam Garage are children’s parties, Richards is adamant that the foam experience can be fun for any age.
“We’ve had 1-year-olds and youthful 80-year-olds playing in foam here,” she said.
Watching people have fun in the foam never gets old for Tiffany Richards.
“The most rewarding aspect of owning The Foam Garage is the opportunity to watch kids smile all day. People don’t know what to expect when they first come here, so watching their reactions is absolutely priceless,” she says.
Owning a new small business, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has had its challenges for Richards as well.
“The most challenging thing has been the unknown. We are a new business in our very first year, and it’s difficult to know how things will turn out for us,” Richards said last year.
If you are interested in planning your next private event at The Foam Garage, contact thefoamgaragewv1@gmail.com or their Facebook page. Updates on events are posted on the Facebook page and on the website: www.thefoamgaragehurricane.com.
Alpha Sports Academy
Alpha opened its doors the week before Thanksgiving 2019 in the former Hurricane Hardware building. Located at 920 Midland Trail, the 5,000-square-foot space has been renovated by Co-founder and CEO Tony Erwin and his partners, Steven Petry, Jason Drake and Chris Massey (a former Marshall University and NFL football player).
“I, along with other local coaches of various sports, have known for quite awhile that our community needs an indoor multi-sports complex,” Erwin said. “A large, indoor location that offers the space and equipment needed for baseball, football, soccer and fitness training. Other places didn’t have everything we were looking for, so we decided to make our own space.”
Erwin, owner of and chiropractor at Putnam Chiropractic Center, father of three, and volunteer for various organizations, certainly wasn’t looking for more to add to his already full plate. However, the Hurricane High School graduate was passionate about creating a place in his community for kids to have access to superior athletic training.
“Alpha is not a business for us. My partners and I have day jobs,” he laughs. “This is an investment in our community and our children’s futures. In our county, we are blessed with hard-working kids who want to seriously train at their sport and with parents who are willing to support their children’s goals.”
Alpha hosts a multitude of training opportunities and events, such as clinics for hitting, pitching, soccer, and football. Fitness classes are offered, along with Fit Dads conditioning groups and physical education classes for home-schooled students. Experienced coaches are available to offer private training for players who might be behind in their sports and need extra help or for those just wanting to improve their skills. Individuals, groups, and teams can rent space for practice or training sessions. Equipment for various sports is available for rent as well, including batting cages, pitching machines, and pitching mounds, for example.
For more information about Alpha Sports Academy or to access their upcoming events, check their Facebook page or their website, www.alphasportsacademy.net.