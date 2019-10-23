On Wednesday evening, Oct. 9, at Valley Park, the Diamondbacks and the Red Sox go head-to-head during Fall Ball baseball action.
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox in Fall Ball action
CASSANDRA EMP-PARSONS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- Manchin, Capito announce $3.4M to fight W.Va. homelessness, opioid addiction
- Huntington man pleads guilty to murder to avoid higher penalty
- CK AutumnFest parade kicks off annual celebration
- Survey for foster parents in W.Va. out now
- Sewer rate increases proposed for Spring Valley PSD
- Kirkin’ of the Tartans to celebrate church's Scottish heritage
- Knipp named auditor for Lawrence County, replacing Stephens
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 2019 Trick-or-treat times for the Tri-State
- Business Beat: MacK’s officially opens in downtown Huntington
- Letter to the editor: Keep Stewarts, drop Marshall
- New floating haunted house near Huntington offers unique experience
- Huntington murder trial moved as attorney tries to keep expert witness
- Huntington woman accused of ambushing woman along 8th Avenue
- Herd edges Owls with last-minute TD for 36-31 win
- Land purchase for MU baseball stadium OK'd; groundbreaking is Saturday
- Fantasy Maze returning to Ritter Park
- Huntington-based judge convicted in Conn scheme dies in prison
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Capital, football
- Photos: The Walking Dead and Zombie Run 5K
- Photos: St. Mary's Breast Center's Breast Cancer Survivor Reunion
- Photos: MSAC Cross Country Meet
- Photos: Marshall University conducts annual Unity Walk
- Photos: Playmates Daycare Tennis clinic
- Photos: C-K AutumnFest Scarecrow Contest
- Photos: Marshall vs. FAU
- Photos: Holy Spirit Orthodox Church Annual Middle Eastern Dinner
- Photos: FaithHealth Appalachia Luncheon to Honor Spiritual Leaders
Most Popular
Articles
- 2019 Trick-or-treat times for the Tri-State
- Business Beat: MacK’s officially opens in downtown Huntington
- Letter to the editor: Keep Stewarts, drop Marshall
- New floating haunted house near Huntington offers unique experience
- Huntington murder trial moved as attorney tries to keep expert witness
- Huntington woman accused of ambushing woman along 8th Avenue
- Herd edges Owls with last-minute TD for 36-31 win
- Land purchase for MU baseball stadium OK'd; groundbreaking is Saturday
- Fantasy Maze returning to Ritter Park
- Huntington-based judge convicted in Conn scheme dies in prison
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Capital, football
- Photos: The Walking Dead and Zombie Run 5K
- Photos: St. Mary's Breast Center's Breast Cancer Survivor Reunion
- Photos: MSAC Cross Country Meet
- Photos: Marshall University conducts annual Unity Walk
- Photos: Playmates Daycare Tennis clinic
- Photos: C-K AutumnFest Scarecrow Contest
- Photos: Marshall vs. FAU
- Photos: Holy Spirit Orthodox Church Annual Middle Eastern Dinner
- Photos: FaithHealth Appalachia Luncheon to Honor Spiritual Leaders