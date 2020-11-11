HURRICANE — Recognizing a need and wanting to fill it is often the first step to making a difference.
Registered nurse Amy Anderson saw a need seven years ago. And she wanted to do something about it.
Anderson and her colleagues observed low-income families battling to afford diapers for their children.
“One in three families struggle to provide diapers for their babies,” Anderson notes. “Diapers are expensive, and they are not covered by WIC or food stamps.”
She adds, “Tragically, many low-income families are forced to choose between diapers and other basic necessities.”
This lay heavy on the Clendenin native’s heart. As a nurse and mom, she knew what could happen to babies whose diapers were not changed often enough.
“Infrequent diaper changes can cause serious health problems, such as severe diaper rash, urinary tract infections, fever, loss of appetite, vomiting, renal failure, and bacterial infections,” she recites.
Moreover, Anderson knew that a lack of diapers could actually have long-term effects on a family of low socioeconomic status.
“Without an adequate supply of diapers, children cannot attend daycare, which has major implications on the family,” she explains. “The child misses out on essential early enrichment and social development without access to daycare. Additionally, if the child cannot go to daycare, parents cannot go to work to provide for their family.”
She continues, “Something as seemingly insignificant as not having enough diapers affects the poverty cycle and makes it even harder to escape.”
Anderson recognized a need. And she wanted to do something about it.
Sure, others might think she was already doing her part. She was a nurse, dedicated to serving others.
Anderson was also the founder of Another Mother’s Treasure (also known as AMT Kids), a children’s consignment event held in Charleston, Anderson’s then home. Her heart for local families had led her to start that organization.
“We needed something to make it easier for moms like me,” she explains. “Moms who had tons of stuff that their kids had outgrown. Moms who needed to purchase new or gently used clothing on a tight budget.”
Therefore, Anderson had already had practice seeing a need in her community and doing something about it. That’s how AMT was born. But she wanted to do more. For the families struggling to buy diapers for their babies.
In 2013, she found the solution; Anderson learned about Diaper Drop Charities, a local non-profit that helps agencies and families in the area with diapers.
“I fell in love with this organization because 100% of donations made to it goes to benefit area families in West Virginia,” she said.
Anderson thought Diaper Drop Charities would make a perfect partner for AMT Kids.
“As part of the AMT consignment event, we started incorporating a Diaper Drive Pre-Sale in 2013,” Anderson recalls. “To shop the pre-sale, which happens before we open to the public, each shopper must bring in an unopened package of children’s diapers or a $10 donation.”
Shoppers who participate in the Diaper Drive Pre-Sale not only get first dibs on what AMT has to offer, but they also have the satisfaction of knowing that they are helping local babies and families.
“The support of the community has been overwhelming,” Anderson said. “Over the years, we have been blessed to be able to donate over 50,000 diapers to Diaper Drop Charities!”
Today, Anderson works at Right From the Start, a state-run program for at-risk pregnant women and babies up to 1 year old.
“At Right From the Start, we provide education to families and help with resources, like diapers, as much as we can. Diaper Drop Charities provides our agency with diapers and wipes.”
She continues, “It really is such a great charity. When my hometown of Clendenin was flooded in 2016, Diaper Drop Charities helped families out.”
Anderson and her husband have recently relocated to Scott Depot, and they have brought the AMT Kids’ winter consignment event to Valley Park in Hurricane.
“Valley Park has such a beautiful venue with stroller-friendly and handicap accessible features, and they do a lot in the community,” Anderson says. “I felt it was a perfect fit for this week’s consignment sale and diaper drive.”
The AMT Kids Consignment Sale is from Nov. 12-14 at Valley Park, with the Diaper Drive Pre-Sale occurring from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
“Come bring a pack of diapers or a donation and make a difference in a family’s life,” Anderson said. “We want to help babies enjoy healthier development during their earliest years.”
Making a difference like Anderson does starts with simply seeing a need and wanting to help.
For more information about Another Mother’s Treasure kids’ consignment events, check out the Facebook Page or website (www.amtkids.com) or sign up to be added to the email list.
This week’s winter consignment event includes a new parent pre-sale from 2-8 p.m. and a Facebook fan pre-sale from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 12, a public sale day from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 13, and a discount day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Nov. 14.