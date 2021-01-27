HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s players looked familiar on Saturday, but Thundering Herd coach Tony Kemper suggested they weren’t the same women who took the court Friday.
“I coached a different team today than I coached yesterday,” Kemper said. “That was evident from the beginning.”
On Saturday, Marshall raced to a 7-0 lead and went on to a 65-56 victory over FIU in a Conference USA game before 404 spectators in Cam Henderson Center. The outcome was in stark contrast to Friday’s 75-60 loss to the Panthers, who jumped to a 13-0 lead in that contest.
The difference Saturday was defense. The Herd was more aggressive and quicker to the ball, as evidenced by holding Alma Danielsson to four points one day after she scored 15. On Friday, Danielsson went 5 for 7, 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
In the rematch, junior forward from Sweden took just two shots and missed both.
“We lost her on every flare screen they set,” Kemper said of Danielsson using a screen to get uncontested shots on the perimeter. “We looked like we’d never seen a flare screen before. We talked about that and today we were ready.”
That readiness translated to a high-energy approach from the opening tip, especially on defense. Herd junior guard Kia Sivils said she and her teammates were determined not to experience a repeat of Friday’s loss.
“We executed our defense and got hands up on their shooters,” Sivils said. “We got up on their shooters and were ready to get it done. I’m glad we came out with all that energy.”
Marshall built its early lead to 11 points before settling for a 35-27 halftime advantage. FIU, though, stormed back with a 9-0 run to begin the third quarter to take the lead, to Marshall’s dismay.
“For a moment we felt kind of defeated,” said Herd senior guard Kristen Mayo, who scored 14 points. “We huddled up in the middle of the floor and said we have to buck up.”
After a while, Marshall (4-6 overall, 3-5 C-USA) did just that, with Mayo hitting a trio of 3-point shots during a 2:27 span early in the fourth quarter. The first of those three with 7:49 remaining gave the Herd a 47-45 lead it never relinquished.
Marshall led 55-47 after Mayo’s trey with 5:22 left, but FIU (7-7, 4-4) cut the deficit to four points 1:29 later.
Savannah Wheeler made a 12-foot jumper with 2:31 to play, and Mayo followed with a jump shot from the lane to make it 59-51.
Kyla Nelson, who tied Jiselle Thomas with 15 points to lead the Panthers, hit a 3-pointer with 1:48 left to pull FIU within five, but Lorelei Roper scored two of her career-high 12 points off a crisp pass from Mayo to start a 6-0 run that put the game away.
“Lorelei Roper was tremendous,” Kemper said. “She hit two big shots at the end and if she doesn’t make those we don’t win. I’m super proud of her.”
Wheeler paced Marshall with 15 points. Emerald Ekpiteta scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for FIU.
The Herd returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday at Florida Atlantic for the first of a two-game series that concludes with a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.