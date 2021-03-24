Neighborhood sounds filtered in through the window as young Dina Bernardes hunkered over a sheet of paper in her bedroom. While most junior high students were goofing off with their friends this evening, Bernardes was penning a letter, and it had to be just right. She double-checked her spelling and grammar one more time before folding the letter and stretching her body as she rose.
It didn’t take long to deliver the letter; in fact, its recipient lived right across the street in Bernardes’ neighborhood in Belleville, New Jersey.
“My neighbor Peggy was my friend and schoolmate,” Dina Foster (formerly Bernardes) recalls. “At that point in my life, I could speak English pretty well, but writing in English was still a challenge. Peggy came up with the idea that we would write letters to each other and then she would correct my spelling and grammar.”
Foster adds, “I will never forget that.”
There are many things that Dina Bernardes Foster, a Scott Depot resident, won’t forget about her life’s journey as an immigrant, a mother and a professional.
And every stage of that journey has been marked by the same determination she showed even as a child, spending her spare time mastering her adoptive country’s language.
Her earliest years, of course, were more about delight than determination.
Foster grew up in a little coastal town named Alfeizerao, north of Lisbon, Portugal. Her summers consisted of mornings at the beach cavorting with her brother and her autumns of stomping grapes for her grandfather’s winery. Golden grapes and pear trees populated her back yard, as did ducks, chickens, and rabbits. Every morning, fresh bread was delivered to the door as if by magic and her mother would trek to the market to purchase fish and vegetables for the day’s meals.
Idyllic.
Foster received her early education in a one-room school house from first grade through the fourth grade. Her teacher’s influence was fundamental to her development.
“I believe that the one person who most influenced my life was my grade school teacher,” Foster avers. “She believed I could do whatever I set my mind to.”
Foster started to believe the same about herself, and her determination to succeed was born. While most of her peers stopped their formal education with fourth grade, Foster kept going. This meant passing an entrance exam for fifth grade.
“It also meant traveling 15 miles to school one way,” she recollects. “A public bus took me to school early in the morning and brought me back late in the afternoon.”
When her parents announced that they were leaving Portugal for the United States, Foster was elated.
“I was 13 at the time, and I thought it was a great adventure to come to the USA,” Foster remembers. “My mom laughs that I got on that plane and didn’t look back.”
She adds, “I knew how to count to 10 in English. I had no idea what was waiting for me here.”
What was waiting for her was a host of challenges that most non-English speaking immigrants face. What she brought was an optimistic, determined outlook.
“I came here and acted like this was my home,” Foster says. “I learned the language and then made the most of the educational opportunities. I was grateful for the opportunities this country can give you if you are willing to work for it.”
And work for it she did.
Settled in New Jersey with her family, Foster learned English by day at school and by night reading children’s books and writing letters to her friend Peggy.
When her father’s job moved the family to Wheeling, West Virginia, Foster was determined to acclimate fully to life as a teenager in America. She did. She was even voted Homecoming Queen her senior year.
Foster’s determination to continue her education after high school led her to Wheeling Jesuit College and later to West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery.
“To pay for college, I became a resident assistant, which paid room and board,” she says. “My parents had moved back to New Jersey by then, and I worked through summers and breaks to pay for my tuition.”
Foster earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. She also obtained her American citizenship.
Life got a little — well, a lot — crazy in the ensuing years. She married and had two children. She moved to Putnam County and started her career at the Public Service Commission in Charleston. She got divorced, bought a home, and faced challenges as a single mother.
“I was determined that my children would suffer as little as possible because of the divorce,” she states. “It was during this time of my life that I learned to lean on God for my strength. I’m an optimist and when life gets me down, I’m determined to rise above.”
Rise above, she did. But the trials were far from over.
After 10 years at the Public Service Commission, Foster started working at Pea Ridge Public Service District as general manager.
“When I went to PRPSD, it was in terrible shape,” she admits. “So much so that many people questioned my intelligence for going there! It took a lot of work and a certain amount of desperation to succeed. It was one of the hardest times of my life personally.”
She continues, “I have been at PRPSD for 24 years, and it is now one of the most respected sewer utilities in the state. Restoring it to that position has been my biggest professional accomplishment.”
Despite her professional triumphs, Foster sees her two children as her greatest successes.
“By the grace of God, my kids have both grown up to be respected, hard-working individuals and my daughter’s two beautiful children are my joy.”
In recent years, Foster’s drive hasn’t diminished.
“About 10 years ago, I taught myself to make jewelry and fell in love with that process. Most of my designs use metal wire; however, I also make fine crochet necklaces,” she explains.
Now an entrepreneur, Foster formed Ricardina Jewelry Design, selling her original wares at the Putnam Farmers Market (of which she is president) and at the Commons Marketplace at Valley Park.
“A few years ago, my work was juried at Tamarack, which was an honor,” Foster says. “When people ask me how I have time to do all of this, I tell them that designing and making jewelry feeds the creative side of me.”
Today, Dina Bernardes Foster may take a little more time for herself or for her grandkids. But on the inside, she is still the same little girl writing letters to Peggy. Determined to better herself and the world around her.