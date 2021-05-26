CHARLESTON — President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for parts of West Virginia hit by flooding, landslides and mudslides in late February and early March.
The state’s congressional delegation, which sent a recent letter to Biden calling on him to approve the disaster declaration request, applauded the president’s action Friday.
Heavy rains caused widespread damage from flooding, landslides and mudslides in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties.
The disaster declaration will provide needed federal support for the recovery efforts, members of the state’s congressional delegation said.
The announcement follows a similar declaration made earlier this month for five counties that qualified for federal funding as a result of severe winter storms in February. Those counties were Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne.