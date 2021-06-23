ONA — A distribution center is being constructed in Ona by ECEK-OWV LLC, according to Chad Nelson, administrator of grants and permits for the Cabell County Commission.
Nelson says his office has not had any discussion with anyone about who would be occupying the center upon its completion.
“I have had subcontractors say they are bidding on jobs at the ‘new Pepsi Distribution Center in Ona’ when they call to inquire about permit costs for subcontracts, so I believe it is a pretty open secret,” Nelson said in an email response to The Herald-Dispatch’s request for permits and working plans regarding the property located at 3205 U.S. 60 East at Ona.
The permit application shows ECEK-OWV LLC of Traverse City, Michigan, as the owner of the property. The company constructed a new Pepsi Beverages Co. distribution facility in Blair Township, Michigan, in 2017.
Currently, site development is taking place on several acres near Wildwood Road, across from the Dollar General store. Working plans submitted to the county show the floor of the center is just over 100,000 square feet.
An official with ECEK-OWV LLC declined to comment on the future tenant or the development.
Messages to Pepsi Beverages Co. were not immediately returned.