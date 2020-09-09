The following is a synopsis of the Sept. 1 meeting of the Putnam Rotary:
“People today are interested in what Rotary is doing, not where and when Rotary meets,” Sean Sawyer told local members of the civic service club this morning.
Sawyer, a Fairmont attorney, is district governor for 54 Rotary clubs in West Virginia. The new District 7545 serves 2,000 members in 47 counties of the state (eight counties in the eastern panhandle are in another district).
“Rotary today is drawing people who are interested in what the club is doing,” said Sawyer. “There are cause-based clubs where people have a common interest.
“I have a counterpart in Minnesota who is doing a cause-based Rotary Club for veterans. They have veterans from all over the world in the club. It meets ‘virtually’ and its members do things for veterans.
“You don’t have to be a Rotarian to write a check, or to believe in the cause.” This club raises funds and works to help veterans everywhere.
“Right now in our district, we are considering an agricultural-based club. In Monongalia County, there are now four Rotary clubs. You can throw a rock from one and hit another with it.
“But there is a fellow in the western end of the county who is from Blacksville.
“It’s sometimes called the forgotten part of the county. But Blacksville has a high school, and the high school has an Interact club. That Interact club is sponsored by two of the Rotary clubs in Morgantown.
“They already have a joint interest. And now a third club has a member who lives in Blacksville. He is a farmer.
“So he’s joining with Rotarians in the other two clubs, and they’re going to have a cause-based club that centers around agriculture in the western end of the county.
“Thinking outside the box,” said Sawyer, “is what has enabled those people to do that.”