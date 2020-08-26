Sean J. Sawyer, the district governor for Rotary District 7545, will be the guest of the Putnam Club on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“I’m not coming to make a speech,” Sawyer told Cynthia Farley. “I’m coming to see what the district can do to work for you.”
Sawyer has been a personal injury trial attorney since 1996 with Higginbotham & Higginbotham in Fairmont. He was named a co-owner of the firm in 2011.
This is the first year for the new district, which now includes all of West Virginia, serving 2,000 members of the service organization in 54 local clubs. Farley, a past president for Putnam, is assistant district governor for Region X, which also includes Madison, St. Albans and Whitesville Rotary clubs.
During the time of the COVID pandemic, several Rotary groups have gone to virtual meetings. Sawyer led the District Club Assembly in June through the Zoom Meeting internet software.
Putnam Rotary President Brandon Porter conducted the local meeting for the first time last week as a hybrid meeting, a combined in-person and virtual attendance.
The Putnam club meets every other Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Area 34, the Chamber of Commerce meeting offices. The next meeting will be at Area 34 on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The meeting is open to guests — in person or by internet.