HURRICANE — “We all get so busy in life, especially during the holidays, and we forget to stop and enjoy the season.”
Most of us would agree with this statement by Taunja Hutchison, director of Children First LLC in Hurricane.
Hutchison lives and breathes her stressful job all year long. A licensed social worker, she is involved with WVDHHR in cases of abuse and neglect against children. At Children First, Hutchison helps with providing supervised visitation and safety services, teaching adult life skills, and conducting home studies, assessments, and drug screens. And much, much more.
The burdens this Hurricane resident carries can get very heavy, so she finds ways to lighten her load from time to time.
“Social workers refer to it as ‘self-care,’” she explains. “We see a lot of negative and difficult things in our line of work. When I do crafty things, it is my form of self-care.”
She adds, “Participating in the Main Street Snowman Contest is a way for me to participate in something positive that brings happiness to others.”
What Hutchison is referring to, of course, is the second annual Snowman Contest that the City of Hurricane is hosting during the upcoming holiday season.
“Last year the City of Hurricane started a really fun Snowman Contest on Main Street, and the people loved it so we are doing it again,” Amanda Ramey, assistant city manager states. “We had such great feedback, and lots of visitors came to Main Street, which was our goal! Plus, an awesome non-profit organization (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital) reaped the benefits, so it was a win-win.”
The contest encourages businesses, organizations, or individuals to create an original DIY snowman that will adorn downtown Hurricane throughout the holiday season. Residents and visitors who visit downtown vote for their favorite snowman, and the winning organization earns money for its favorite charity.
“The Main Street Snowman Contest checks off so many boxes,” Ramey says. “It helps decorate Main Street for the Christmas season and gets people downtown, where they will hopefully eat and shop while they are there voting for their favorite snowman. The creative snowmen also bring attention to our local businesses who choose to participate.”
She adds, “The winner receives a plaque from Bear Wood and a catered lunch for up to 20 people at a local restaurant. The winner’s nonprofit of choice will receive the total amount of entry fees from the contest.”
Last year Hutchison’s snowman won first place in the contest and her nonprofit, St. Jude’s, received $280.
“Children First cares about kids and we believe in the mission of St. Jude’s, so it was really exciting when we won the contest and St. Jude’s got the money,” Hutchison enthuses. “Children First actually matched the donation, which was awesome.”
The snowman Hutchison made on behalf of Children First in 2020 was made to appeal especially to kids.
“I wanted to do something fun and unique that would appeal to kids since our charity was St. Jude’s,” she explains, “so we made an upside-down snowman!”
Hutchison’s first-place snowman met all of the contest requirements.
“The only rules for the snowman is that it be between 4 and 6 feet in height, be able to stand on its own, and be able to withstand weather conditions,” Ramey explains. “Other than that, the ‘look’ of each snowman can be totally unique. You can be creative and have some fun with it.”
Hutchison sure did.
“My family and friends had so much fun creating the Children First snowman,” she recalls. “I summoned my crafting skills, which I inherited from my grandmother.”
Her whimsical snowman was adorned with a red-and-white striped hat and scarf and complete with black rain boots pointing up in the air.
“I had several people who I did not know contact me on social media to let me know how much their child enjoyed driving by our snowman in the evenings,” Hutchison says.
“Snowmen entered into the contest are placed along the sidewalk on Main Street,” Ramey chimes in, “and a limited number could be placed in the ‘island’ area between the gazebo parking lot and the street.”
Residents and visitors who wish to vote in the Main Street Snowman Contest will place their vote in a self-serve ballot box at the gazebo between Nov. 19 and Dec. 16.
“Each snowman will have a small, laminated sign with a number assigned to it,” Ramey explains. “The sign will also indicate the business or organization’s name that entered it and the non-profit organization it will support if it wins.”
The winning snowman will be announced on the City of Hurricane’s Facebook page on Dec. 20.
Hutchison and her team already have another kid-friendly design in mind for this year’s entry, and that is a good thing with the deadline so quickly approaching.
The minimum entry fee of $50 (either cash or check is accepted) and the choice of charity is due to the City this Friday, Nov. 12. The snowmen will be placed out on Main Street on Nov. 19.
Taunja Hutchison will no doubt be ready with her entry, and creating it will bring her only joy, not stress.
“We all need to take some time out to enjoy the holiday spirit,” she asserts. “I may be old-fashioned, but I think we need to get back to the basics of family, friends, faith, and simplicity in our lives. Maybe building a snowman is one step towards doing just that.”
For more information about the Main Street Snowman Contest or to register, call Amanda Ramey at the City of Hurricane at 304-562-5896 or email events@hurricanewv.com.