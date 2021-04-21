WINFIELD — Ready, Set, Go! The Putnam County Animal Shelter and Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau invite the public and canines to the sixth annual Dog Jog.
This year’s Dog Jog will take place virtually, and participants are encouraged to complete their 5K anytime from Friday, May 7, until Sunday, May 9.
Tickets are $20 if purchased on or before April 24, or $25 after April 24, and can be purchased at tristateracer.com. Registration includes a T-shirt and custom medal designed by Bear Wood Company in Hurricane.
All proceeds will benefit the Putnam County Animal Shelter’s Spay and Neuter Fund.
Participants are encouraged to pick their favorite 5K route in Putnam County, or wherever you are able. There will be a selfie contest with prizes for the following categories: best selfie and caption, best dressed pet, participant furthest from Putnam County, pet/owner lookalike, fan favorite, and the least enthusiastic pet. There will be prizes for the winner of each category.
For additional information or questions, or for those interested in sponsoring the event, contact the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-757-7282 or email tourism@putnamcountycvb.com.