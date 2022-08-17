CHARLESTON — Dolly Parton visited West Virginia last week to celebrate the successful statewide implementation of her Imagination Library program.
This program is administered through a partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education with the goal of providing one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5 in all 55 counties.
Last year, the Department of Education announced that West Virginia had reached a milestone for the Imagination Library by activating the program in every county across the state, making West Virginia one of 11 states with this distinction.
Parton promised to visit the state once all 55 counties were on board with the program. On Tuesday, she fulfilled that promise with a “fireside chat” about her program, hosted by Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, and two song performances at the Capitol.
Although the event was not open to the public, it was streamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting television stations and on YouTube, where a recording of the event is still available to watch.
“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a cornerstone of the state’s approach to school readiness,” said Monica DellaMea, director of early and elementary learning at the state Department of Education, in an email to The Herald-Dispatch. “As children receive their books in the mail and have opportunities to explore and read books regularly, skills such as concept of print, alphabet knowledge, phonological awareness and memory are developed over time.”
Research from the National Center for Education Statistics shows a direct link between students’ access to home reading materials and their literacy achievement. Studies show that when students had at least 25 books in their home, they also had a higher average reading proficiency.
Participation in Parton’s program from birth until age 5 allows children to have a full library of about 60 developmentally appropriate books in their homes by the time they start school.
A study from 2016 found that children who consistently participated in the Imagination Library program over the course of three or more years were more likely to be considered ready for kindergarten. This study was conducted through a Letter Naming Fluency test that is generally used by schools to determine which students are at risk for literacy difficulties. In the study, over 34% more students who participated in Parton’s program passed the test than students who were not enrolled.
According to DellaMea, there are 47,514 children in West Virginia enrolled in the Imagination Library program as of June 2022, meaning that just over 50% of eligible children in the state have access to free reading materials at home each month.
Tarabeth Heineman, executive director of the June Harless Center at Marshall University, which provides leadership in education initiatives across the state, said Parton’s program not only gives children the chance to read more, but also gets children excited to read. This is especially true when their books arrive in the mail addressed specifically to them.
She said parents are also more likely to be comfortable with reading aloud to their child to prepare them for school if they have consistent access to materials to gain more practice.
“It is our goal to make sure all children have the opportunity to have their own home library,” Heineman said. “We want West Virginia’s youngest learners to feel the magic of books and to inspire them to love reading.”
Activities can be found on the West Virginia Department of Education website to get children — and parents — excited to complete their books.
Parton started the Imagination Library program as a way to foster a love of reading and learning among children around the world, and has given more than 182 million free books to children in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland since its launch in 1995.
“(Parton) understands firsthand the importance of early literacy,” Heineman said. “Her passion for our youngest learners is commendable. Dolly has indicated she wants to ensure that all children, regardless of their family’s income, have the opportunity to feel the magic that books create; and because of her drive and passion, we are able to carry out her vision here in West Virginia. Without the infrastructure of the core program, none of what we do would be possible, and that’s all because of Dolly.”
More than 3 million books have been provided to the children of West Virginia since 2007. To learn more about the Imagination Library or to enroll a child, visit the June Harless Center website or the West Virginia Department of Education website.