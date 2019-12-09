Ethan Payne was the recognized ringleader of Poca’s renaissance last season, rushing for 1,100 yards and helping the Dots get back to the Class AA playoffs for the first time in eight years. Heady stuff for a program that just shook off a 39-game losing streak.
Payne, however, wasn’t able to finish the year healthy. He missed the final month of the regular season with a hip avulsion fracture and was hobbled in Poca’s first-round playoff loss.
This year, Payne and the Dots took it one step further — with the junior running back breaking a 41-year-old state scoring record and Poca posting its first 10-0 regular season since 1978 and picking up its first playoff victory since 2006.
For those accomplishments, Payne has been selected as the Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year, leading the 26-player All-Valley football team.
Class AAA playoff quarterfinalists George Washington and Capital lead the squad with four selections each, followed by three apiece for Poca and Riverside, which made the Class AAA playoffs for first time since 2007. All 12 Kanawha Valley teams are represented on the squad, which included schools from Kanawha and Putnam counties.
GW’s Steve Edwards Jr., who unexpectedly led his team from an 0-2 start to a No. 7 playoff seed, an 8-4 record and a berth in the quarterfinals, was chosen as the Coach of the Year in his 24th season with the Patriots. South Charleston freshman running back-linebacker Mondrell Dean earned the Rookie of the Year award.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Payne presents a rare combination of size, speed and shiftiness, which helped him dominate the Cardinal Conference this season. He ran for 2,545 yards and 49 touchdowns even though he averaged only about 17 carries per game, making up for it by averaging 12-plus yards per carry.
Payne finished the 10-game regular season with 46 touchdowns (43 rushing, two receiving, one kickoff return) and 276 points, allowing him to break the former mark of 263 regular-season points set in 1978 by Pineville’s Curt Warner, who starred at Penn State, played in the NFL and was enshrined into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Payne just missed another record, ending with 52 total TDs in all 12 games (including playoffs), two shy of the 54 scored in 2004 by Morgantown’s Spencer Farley, who played 14 games. That included seven touchdowns against Herbert Hoover, six against Logan and five each against Chapmanville, Winfield, Scott and North Marion.
“It’s everybody up front on the line blocking, it’s the wideouts blocking,’’ Payne said during the season. “They do the hard work. I do the easy work. I pick the hole to run. I think we’ve seen about everything on defense, and we’ve usually got an answer for it.’’
Poca coach Seth Ramsey pointed out that Payne reached his record and became a top Kennedy Award candidate in the normal flow of the offense, and not because he was being fed the ball every down.
“It’s an amazing, great accomplishment for him,’’ Ramsey said, “and a lot of things had to happen for that. We’ve got guys around him doing their jobs. He had a clean bill of health this year, and he made the most of the carries he had. He was getting 15, 16 carries a game; it wasn’t like he was getting it 40 times. The guys up front did a great job and his tight ends and receivers did a good job blocking for him, creating holes and getting blocks downfield.
“He’s just a great back. He’s got great vision, he runs well, he sets up blocks and he’s got another gear that he can kick it in. We’re really happy for him. After what he went through last year and the work that he put in, it’s a great accomplishment.’’
Payne was also a force on defense for the Dots, who for a second straight season earned a high seed in the Class AA playoffs, coming in third this year after a No. 5 seed last year. They beat North Marion in the first round 42-27 last month as Payne ran for five touchdowns, then lost to Oak Glen 25-20 in a quarterfinal matchup of unbeaten teams.
As a cornerback on defense, Payne had 42 tackles, seven pass breakups, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Selected as quarterbacks on the All-Kanawha Valley squad were George Washington junior R.T. Alexander and Winfield senior Nick Vance.
Alexander, the son of two-time Kennedy Award winner Robert Alexander of South Charleston, was the Gazette-Mail Rookie of the Year as a freshman at St. Albans before transferring to Valdosta, Georgia, last season. He returned to the Kanawha Valley this year and, under the guidance of assistant coach and quarterback guru Scott Tinsley, developed into a top-flight passer (2,428 yards, 30 TDs) and also flashed some running skills this season.
Vance finally got past an ankle injury that had dogged him for two seasons, and he flourished both running and throwing the ball for the Generals, who went 7-4, made the AA playoffs as a No. 16 seed and put up more points on defending champion Fairmont Senior in a 63-34 first-round loss than anyone had in three years. Vance led the team in rushing (1,432 yards, 17 TDs) and threw for 1,542 yards and 11 TDs.
Joining Payne at running back is Riverside senior Caden Easterling, who led the Mountain State Athletic Conference with 1,438 yards in the regular season and scored 12 total TDs. Easterling, the program’s all-time rushing leader, gained more than 1,000 yards on the ground three straight seasons, including 1,543 in all games this year.
The offensive line features Austin Chapman (Riverside), Chris Hudson (Capital), Andrew Preast (GW), Jaxon Holbert (St. Albans) and Matt Stone (Poca), a tight end hybrid who supplied plenty of blocking in Payne’s record-setting season.
The receivers are GW’s Alex Mazelon, who last year led the MSAC in catches and still managed 51 this season for 770 yards and 12 TDs despite numerous double-teams, and Capital’s Chance Knox, who after 21/2 years as a wideout was switched to running back midway into this season and helped energize the Cougars offense. He finished with 46 receptions for 507 yards and six TDs and also rushed for 342 yards and four scores, sparking a first-round playoff win at Wheeling Park with 154 yards on the ground and three TDs.
The offensive utility player is Nitro sophomore quarterback Trevor Lowe, last year’s All-Valley Rookie of the Year, who helped his team go 4-6, its most wins since 2007, its last playoff team. Lowe threw for 1,100 yards and 10 TDs and was poised to also run for more than 1,000, but finished with 982 yards and 16 TDs when he missed the final game with a concussion.
Sissonville senior Wyatt Ervin, a soccer standout, was chosen at kicker after drilling 37 extra points and three field goals, including a long effort of 40 yards against Herbert Hoover.
Manning spots on the defensive line are repeat selection Zeiqui Lawton (South Charleston), Bomani Segrest-Brooks (Hurricane) and Drew Clendenin (Buffalo).
A strong corps of linebackers includes Ben Kee (Herbert Hoover), Charlie Pierson (Riverside), Cole Hughart (Sissonville), John Covert (Winfield) and Tyrone Washington (Hurricane). Kee, who had 18 tackles for lost yardage, was called “the best all-around player I have ever coached’’ by Hoover’s Tim Meyer, who has coached a total of 21 seasons.
The defensive backs are all two-way threats in Toby Payne (Poca), who led the Dots with seven interceptions and 15 TD receptions; Romeo Dunham (South Charleston), who ran for eight TDs, caught four scoring passes and averaged 31.8 yards on kickoff returns, scoring three times; and Kerion Martin (Capital), a shutdown safety who also led the Cougars in receiving yardage with 519 and eight TDs on 25 catches.
Capital’s Logan Spurlock is the defensive utility player after playing a variety of positions. As a linebacker, he led the Cougars in tackles for a second straight season and also served as the Cougars’ punter (40.6-yard average) and place-kicker (three field goals, 35 PATs), handled kickoffs and played tight end.
GW’s Michael Hughes was selected as the punter, averaging 39.6 yards per kick with none blocked and just two touchbacks in 32 attempts. As a place-kicker, he booted four field goals and 33 PATs.
n n n
Edwards got the nod for the Coach of the Year award over Poca’s Seth Ramsey, who took the honor in 2018.
GW’s veteran coach helped reshape a program that went 4-6 last season and missed the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years. The Patriots did it the hard way, too, starting out 0-2 this season but rebounding to win eight of their next nine, beating six AAA playoff teams.
Moreover, the Patriots solved their problems on the offensive and defensive lines. After being gutted for 311 rushing yards per game by opponents in 2018, they cut that back by more than 100 yards this season.
Dean, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound freshman, excelled on both offense and defense for SC. He topped the team in rushing (561 yards, six TDs) and finished fifth in tackles with 42, including 16 for lost yardage.
He edged out a pair of Black Eagles teammates, freshman quarterback Trey Dunn and freshman defensive lineman Jayson Barnett, for the Rookie honor. Dunn threw for 1,965 yards and 14 TDs and Barnett had eight QB sacks and 15 tackles for loss.