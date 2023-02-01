The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jimmy Wriston defended his agency’s contractor payment oversight and bemoaned delays in progress toward completion of Corridor H during a Senate Finance Committee meeting Thursday.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The head of the West Virginia Department of Transportation defiantly defended his agency against complaints about delays in payments to contractors and resistance to the incomplete Corridor H project after a brief budget presentation Wednesday.

Speaking before the Senate Finance Committee, Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston downplayed complaints from contractors reported by committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.

