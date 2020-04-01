HUNTINGTON — Imagine having big city amenities like dining, retail and entertainment just steps from the front door while also getting to know the community as one might in a suburban neighborhood. That’s what life is like for downtown Huntington resident Jennifer Woodall, and it’s the reason so many others are also choosing to move to the area.
“I called down to the 21 Club one evening. It was early, and I asked if they were open yet. They weren’t, and I said, ‘Well, I’m upstairs, I just wanted to get a glass of wine,’ and as soon as I said that, they told me to come on down,” said Woodall, who has been living in an apartment in the historic Frederick Building at 940 4th Ave. for about six months. “You get that community environment with each individual building, depending on what amenities there are.”
According to Woodall, that friendly environment paired with the convenience of living on 4th Avenue is one of the best parts about her new home.
“You’re able to go to dinner and other activities. I’m right across from the Keith-Albee, and you’re a stone’s throw from Pullman,” Woodall said.
Downtown Huntington certainly benefited from the addition of Pullman Square along 3rd Avenue in the early 2000s. With further growth in the area, more and more developers have used the positive momentum to begin transforming older, vacant buildings into prime living spaces.
“I’m from Huntington, I grew up in Huntington, and I wanted to see it become a better place,” developer Shane Radcliff said. “I think downtown Huntington is really booming right now, and there are a lot of new things coming in. As Marshall University and the hospitals grow, it brings more and more people to the area who can appreciate being downtown because they’re from larger cities who have that type of living.”
After moving back from Florida to his hometown, Radcliff saw a need for more upscale, downtown living spaces and soon brought his vision to life in the form of the old Morrison Building at 831 4th Ave., often referred to as the Renaissance after a bookstore that operated in the building for many years.
In 2012, the project to transform the upper floors of the building into 10 Lofts at the Renaissance began.
“We have retail on the first floor and then condominiums upstairs,” Radcliff said. “It has a gym, storage units for the condos, and each one is individually owned by people in the neighborhood.
“They’re starting out young professionals, or people who just want to downsize and not have to take care of a home anymore. There really is a good mix of people, and they love being downtown because they can walk to restaurants and shops within a couple minutes,” he continued.
More recently, Radcliff acquired the M.D. Angel Building at 918 4th Ave. The building sat vacant for many years after seeing various businesses pass through its doors. As of 2018, it features 12 one-bedroom, fully furnished apartments on its upper floors and Movement Mortgage on the ground level.
“People love the location of these rentals because they, too, are really convenient,” Radcliff said. “Just being downtown, that’s the big thing, you can walk anywhere.”
About the same time Radcliff began leasing the Angel apartments to tenants, realtors Bob Gleason and David Ray of B&D Realty were in the process of completing renovations to the former Elks Lodge building at 1015 4th Ave.
The building was constructed in 1910 and now houses nine one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments after more than $1.5 million in renovations.
These additions joined established apartments in the St. James building at 401 10th St., and units in The Galleria building at 945 4th Ave., beside the historic Keith-Albee.
The West Virginia Building, known for being the tallest residential building in the state, and at one point the tallest building in the state overall, also housed rental spaces for many years but has recently undergone significant upgrades.
In 2013, owner Alex Vence began working to renovate additional luxury units in the 15-floor high-rise. As if the building’s boastful views of the Ohio River and downtown weren’t enough, Vence even installed LED lights to the top of the building in 2014, giving it a “big city” feel.
Other Huntington residents, even those who don’t live downtown, are also working to make sure the community continues to prosper.
Paul Davis, president of the Downtown Huntington Partners, said the organization strives to make sure the area is a pleasant place for both visitors and residents.
“We want to create an environment where you don’t have to go get your car and go somewhere,” Davis said. “You have to think about what the amenities downtown are that will attract people — it’s entertainment, leisure activities, things like shops, a little bit of everything, all of those conveniences added. If you choose to use public transportation, there are all kinds of bus stops.”
As with all growing, bustling cities and communities, Davis said there are, of course, improvements that could be made.
“There is one thing I still believe is missing, and that’s a small sundry store where you could get sodas, maybe pick up some milk or bread, maybe you don’t go as far as it being a full-fledged drug store, but have over-the-counter medicine that you may need,” Davis said.
Woodall, who also serves with Downtown Huntington Partners, agreed that even though The Frederick building does have a restaurant and bar downstairs and entertainment across the street, a small convenience store is the missing element the area is craving.
“It wouldn’t have to be much more than a gift shop in a hotel,” Woodall said. “Right now, you have to go to Kroger or go out to your car to get just the little things.”
While a small store would be a great investment in the community, Radcliff said, he also hopes to see a resurgence in development of residential areas across city limits.
Radcliff said he believes part of the reason the downtown area is becoming more and more popular is because people want to be in Huntington, but there aren’t enough new housing complexes to support the growth.
“That’s why people are moving to these condos, because they want to be in Huntington, they want to be near things, but there’s nothing new outside of downtown and those condos,” Radcliff said.
And while he said he hopes to continue seeing downtown prosper as the center of the city, he looks to see expansion, as well.
“I’d really like to see an urban sprawl,” he said. “Toward the west end, the east end, I’d love to see Huntington even have a new subdivision come in, because that is why a lot of people go to Barboursville or Pea Ridge, because there are newer subdivisions and houses.”
For now, though, community members are focused on keeping downtown resident- and visitor-friendly.
“You get a lot of negative feedback like, ‘Oh, you’re going to live downtown,’ but it is a lot more close-knit than people perceive,” Woodall said. “If you are out walking and enjoying the area, you do get familiar, and people get familiar with you.”
Woodall said she’s become close with workers at Village Collection Boutique on the ground floor of the West Virginia Building, who come out to visit with her dog almost daily, as well as the staff at the new Sunset Grille.
And as much as she walks the streets of 4th Avenue, Pullman Square and even down to Harris Riverfront Park, Woodall said she’s never had any issues as far as safety goes.
“I haven’t had any problems, and The Frederick is secure. At a certain juncture at night, the exterior doors are locked, and it’s a proximity reader to get in,” Woodall said. “As long as I’ve lived downtown, I’ve never been approached for panhandling.”
Radcliff, who previously resided in the Renaissance but has since moved to an apartment in the Angel Building, said the rumors about the safety of downtown are much different from the reality.
“I’ve been out at midnight, 8 a.m. and 2 in the morning, and I’ve never felt unsafe. I’ve never had anyone threaten me; it’s not like that,” he said. “Everything is well-lit. There are always a bunch of people around, you don’t have that kind of trouble.”
Still, though, the city of Huntington has worked hard to make sure residents continue to feel at ease on the streets.
“Thanks to the Huntington Police Department, they’re reinstating downtown beat cops, so that definitely helps,” Davis said. “There’s not a lot of people panhandling in the grand scheme of things, but those who are, most of the time they go on; there is no place downtown right now that I would hesitate to walk in the evenings.”
In August, the Coal Exchange Building at 4th Avenue and 11th Street was sold for $500,000 at a public auction. The buyer, Jay Barta, plans to renovate the building into commercial and residential space in the coming years.