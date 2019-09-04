Courtesy of Dress For
Success River Cities
HUNTINGTON - Real men will once again "raise the heel for women" during the Stiletto Stroll and Strut as Dress for Success River Cities hosts its third annual Sips, Suds, and Stilettos - Denim & Diamonds event, Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Marshall University Rec Center, a new location this year for the event.
Sips, Suds and Stilettos was conceived several years ago as the organization's Stiletto Stroll event during its annual 5K grew in popularity. The Sips, Suds & Stilettos event has now become Dress for Success River Cities' signature fundraiser.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to watch local men run a 50-yard dash in heels as they compete for the coveted Stiletto Stroll trophy, while bringing awareness to the mission of Dress for Success and raising funds for the programs and services the organization provides to women in the community. New this year, is also the Stiletto Strut, where the guys will work the red carpet competing for several prizes before a panel of judges.
The Stiletto Stroll symbolizes the struggles women face on their journey out of poverty and onto the path to self-sufficiency. Every $500 raised through this event will provide one woman access to job preparedness, including up to five outfits, job acquisition, employment retention, financial education and career advancement services for an entire year.
Sips, Suds, and Stilettos will also feature a women's Stiletto Contest, fun games, local DJ, dinner and beverages.
Executive Director Jessica Hudson said she is excited for several changes this year to an event that brings the community together for a good time and for an important cause.
"Dress for Success has assisted a record number of women this year who are in need of services. Our Sips, Suds and Stilettos event will allow us to raise funds to ensure we can continue moving forward and provide the very best opportunities possible to the women we serve. Our Denim & Diamonds theme this year allows us to raise awareness of the fact that many of our clients gain employment in what are considered non-traditional careers for women, and are in need of jeans, work boots, T-shirts, etc., which have not been apparel items that we have accepted donations of in the past. By raising awareness through a fun theme, we are acknowledging our need for these items to ensure we are able to help all women who come through our door."
Tickets for the event are $25 and include two complimentary drinks and dinner. They can be purchased by visiting the organization's Facebook page (Dress for Success River Cities), through Crowdrise.com (search 3rd annual Sips, Suds & Stilettos) or by contacting Dress for Success River Cities at 304-522-3011. If you are unable to attend the event, but still want to contribute, consider contributing to the campaign of one of our Stiletto Strollers. Their profiles/fundraising page can also be found on our Crowdrise.com page.
For more information about participating in the Stiletto Stroll or about the Sips, Suds, & Stilettos, event contact Dress for Success River Cities at rivercities@dressforsuccess.org or call 304-522-3011.