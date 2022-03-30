HUNTINGTON — To expand the selection of interview attire such as heels and dresses, Dress for Success River Cities is working on including more steel-toe boots and manufacturing attire for women in industrial positions.
Executive Director Jessica Hudson said implementing clothing for women in the manufacturing and heavy industry fields has been a mission since her first day working at the Huntington office six years ago.
“I remember walking in the first day, and everywhere I looked all I saw were suits and dresses. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I think when we started, it was more about preparing women for interviews,” Hudson said. “I think we very much evolved as an organization. As you know, life evolves, we evolve; as life changes, we change.”
At Dress for Success, the primary goal is to get the client through her interview, employed and implement a week’s supply of clothing according to what her employer says she needs — which isn’t always a suit or dress, Hudson said.
“I’ll never forget the day a client came in and had just gained employment driving the TTA bus, the city bus,” Hudson said. “I mean, we didn’t have a single thing for her to wear. So, the way Dress for Success looks at it is we want to make sure that we are able to support any woman in her journey in success.”
Although women in industrial positions wear heavy-duty clothing, Hudson said she still finds it important for women in all fields to dress in interview attire.
Dress for Success River Cities has collaborated with West Virginia Women Work — a program that trains women for jobs in nontraditional occupations, especially the skilled trades — by providing them with interview attire for apprenticeships.
“They’re a little bit hesitant to dress up, because, you know, their mindset is, ‘Well, these are more casual attire jobs. So why would I dress up?’ To me, there’s no difference if a client is coming in interviewing for a bank position or a client is coming in interviewing for a retail position. I think we as an organization work very hard to prepare women. A lot of the women we serve, I think, need that additional support in terms of confidence, in terms of self-belief that they can achieve success. A lot of that comes with if you look the part, you feel the part. If you look professional, you feel like a professional,” Hudson said.
Hudson said the term “professional” should not be used for certain careers, but that any and all women can be a professional.
Hudson also said if a client is dressed up for an interview, they may be offered a different role with more benefits.
“We are teaching them to not put limits on themselves. So, they go into an interview, and there might be another position. Whoever’s doing that interview might be really impressed with them. And we hope that’s the case,” Hudson said.
Dress for Success River Cities has partnered with Marathon Petroleum over the years to collect work boots. Hudson said boots are some of the many donated items that need to be carefully inspected.
“It’s kind of like a car seat. You know, it always makes me nervous when people (resell) car seats on Facebook or something, because you have no way of knowing if there was any damage to it,” Hudson said. “If a football player is wearing a helmet and they have a hard, head-first collision, you don’t know that something within that helmet was damaged. And then the next kid’s gonna get it and wear it. … If you’re wearing steel-toed boots and dropped something on them, there’s the potential to maybe cause some damage to them.”
Hudson said the same concept applies to other clothing.
“We want things that are free from rips, tears, stains, any kind of damage. We tell them, ‘If you wouldn’t get up tomorrow and put that on and wear it to work, we won’t give it to our clients.’”
Women in heavy industry positions are in need of seasonally appropriate items, including steel-toe work boots, utility work pants, insulated and non-insulated work jackets, women’s work gloves, heavy-duty socks and thermal underwear.
Hudson said the limited donations for industrial jobs have created a delay to serve the clients in those fields. She plans to implement more opportunities for donations in 2022.
“I think working with the women we serve — building them up, helping them to understand that they can be successful regardless of what they have been through in life, regardless of their barriers to employment and regardless of what career path they want to take — will allow us to serve women of all different career paths,” Hudson said.