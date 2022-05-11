CHARLESTON — Lawyers for pharmaceutical distributors presented video depositions Friday demonstrating what the companies describe as weaknesses in federal systems to detect and stop suspicious opioid orders.
Every client for the companies — usually physicians — had a different standard for normal transactions, said Kyle Wright, a former investigator with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Wright said it was difficult for the agency to rely on a standard algorithm for detecting — and subsequently stopping — suspicious orders from opioid distributors and manufacturers.
The state claims Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC fueled the opioid crisis through deceptive practices and by failing to track and report suspicious activity as required by the DEA. The companies claim, among other things, that federal systems failed.
Since patients seeing prescribers might have needed more medications compared to patients seeing other prescribers, there was no way to install a blanket policy, Wright said. As a result, Wright said, the DEA relied on distributors, not manufacturers, to set standards for acceptable orders.
If an order was suspicious or excessive based on those self-set standards, a report would be sent to the DEA. Those reports would swamp DEA investigators, Wright said. At times, “half to three-quarters” of excessive-order reports sent to the agency wound up in the garbage.
Wright said those conditions existed around 2005 and lasted for several years. At that time, he said, the largest issue he thought the agency and public faced regarding drugs was internet pharmacies, not over-prescribing in doctors’ offices. With internet pharmacies, people could get a doctor to fill a prescription with almost any medication online, without doctor-patient interaction. A pharmacy then would fill the prescription and mail the drugs to the patient.
Drug distributors were the main supplier for prescriptions filled through online pharmacies, Wright said.
Throughout the first few weeks of the trial, attorneys for the state argued that pharmaceutical manufacturers Teva and Allergan inflated the demand for opioids from the 1990s into the 2000s by overstating the benefits of the addictive medications while underplaying their risks.
This misleading marketing led to a decades-long influx of addiction in West Virginia and the rest of the country, they argued.
Dr. James Kraner, who served as the state’s chief toxicologist from 2003 to 2020, said Friday in a prerecorded video deposition that it was impossible for the government to determine whether overdoses were the result of legitimate or illicit drug use.
Autopsy reports show only which drugs are involved in a fatal overdose. Kraner said there’s no way to tell whether an opioid came from a prescription, diversion of prescription drugs or illicit manufacturing.
Most overdose deaths from 2005 to 2017 involved more than one substance, but the most common drug class was opioids, Kraner said.
Throughout his time as chief toxicologist, Kraner said, heroin overdoses, and those involving fentanyl, became more frequent. When he started in 2003, he said, fatal overdoses from those drugs were somewhat rare.
The state has argued that the companies’ marketing activities before 2005 led to increased opioid use and addiction. When the government began cracking down on diversion from overprescribing, those who developed opioid use disorder from legitimate prescriptions were left with few options.
Many turned to heroin and other illicit drugs. The state has argued that the addiction epidemic could have been stymied if opioid manufacturers were more diligent in promoting the drugs for specific conditions, like breakthrough cancer pain, instead of pushing prescriptions to increase their revenue.
Friday marked the 25th day of the trial. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court in 2019. It later was moved to the state’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope became the presiding judge over the bench trial.
West Virginia claims the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction to prescription opioids.
The state also claims the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosages without disclosing the greater risk.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications. They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
The government is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and prohibit the marketing of opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally wants Swope to assess civil and financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
There originally were three defendants in the lawsuit, but Johnson & Johnson and the state reached a $99 million settlement last month. Johnson & Johnson is the parent company of Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which no longer is a defendant in the case under the settlement.
The trial was scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday.