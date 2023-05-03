HURRICANE — When you’re driving on Hurricane Creek Road, you pass national chains on both sides of the road. Little Caesars. Walgreens. Subway. T-Mobile.
Yet it’s a family-owned-and-operated small business that attracts the eye the most. Huge, yellow letters announcing “GUN & PAWN” on a red awning demands the attention of passersby.
The two-story structure these letters are affixed to has been a landmark in the Hurricane community for 40 years.
On May 30, 1983, Nello Dunlap and his son, Mark, opened Dunlap’s Gun & Pawn at 110-A State Route 19.
Nello, a native of Lincoln County, had relocated to Hurricane after Mark was born.
“We grew up hunting and being around firearms and it was a big hobby for Dad and I,” Mark Dunlap explains. “This business was an extension of a hobby for us.”
Within a couple of years, Nello was able to focus on running the store full-time. Mark worked part-time for his dad for seven years, until he also transitioned to full-time employment in 1990.
Today Mark runs Dunlap’s Gun & Pawn with his two sons, Josh and Cody, graduates of Marshall University and WVU, respectively. Following college graduation, both boys returned to work at the family business alongside of their father.
Although Nello passed away in 2015, his legacy is still honored by his family at the store. His name and photo adorn a red-and-yellow banner that says, “Celebrating 40 Years of Family Business.” Author Chantil Myriah, whose book “Letters from Pops” is on sale at Dunlap’s, is identified on the book display as “Nello’s granddaughter.”
The Dunlaps obviously cherish and value family.
The Dunlap family also prizes community, and that shows in the way they provide excellent customer service to their community members.
“We are fortunate we are in a small town and the people here are just great,” Dunlap says. “We have several generations of customers where the same families come in. The people are amazing…they know us by name and we know them by name.”
That kind of personalized customer service is hard to come by these days.
Visitors to Dunlap’s Gun & Pawn may very well find the shop buzzing any day of the week, with Mark, Josh, and Cody talking to folks on the phone, stocking shelves and adjusting displays, and helping customers locate what they need. Hope Taylor is also on hand to help, having worked for the Dunlap family for 11 years.
“We buy, sell, and trade!” Dunlap says. “Handguns and self-defense firearms are probably our most popular items for sale. We have most guns to do with hunting, sporting, and self-defense.”
He adds, “We offer a six-month layaway on firearms, which is unique.”
Dunlap’s Gun & Pawn stocks well-known gun brands like Remington, Colt, and Smith and Wesson; accessories like holsters and scopes; ammunition; archery equipment; self-defense items like mace, stun guns, and knives; and Champion safes.
“We try to always have a featured sale on certain items,” Dunlap says, “and we advertise that sale on our website.”
Just as car dealerships accept trade-in vehicles, Dunlap’s accepts older firearms as trades.
“If money is tight, someone can bring in one or two older firearms and trade in on a new gun,” Dunlap notes. “Guns are one of the few things out there that hold value. We pay cash for firearms.”
As the name suggests, Dunlap’s also serves as a pawn shop, offering loans on diamonds, gold, guns, and other valuable items. Dunlap’s has repeatedly been voted “Best Pawn Shop” in Putnam County by The Herald-Dispatch’s “Best in the Tri-State” awards.
Mark Dunlap and his family have accolades to celebrate and milestones to be thankful for, including the upcoming 40th anniversary.
Dunlap’s is inviting the community to share in the celebration on Friday, May 5 (from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.) and Saturday, May 6 (from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.).
“We are going to have most items on sale,” Dunlap says. “We will be giving away free ammo with the purchase of most handguns and there will be special sale items as well. There will be a lot of giveaway drawings on both days, and on Saturday evening, we are going to give away a firearm! Stop in and see us and register for that.”
Contributing to the celebratory vibe will be cookies, ice cream, coffee, and soda on hand for customers.
“We want to thank the community for supporting us for 40 years,” Dunlap says. “Stop in and join us for our celebration.”
In the next 40 years, Mark Dunlap doesn’t see much changing. Love of family and service to the community are still the foundations of his family’s business.
“We have always tried to keep our presence in the store and to be a brick-and-mortar business,” Dunlap says. “Our goal is to offer the best customer service, and we prefer to take care of our customers face-to-face.”
For that face-to-face customer service experience, visit Dunlap’s Gun & Pawn Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 304-562-6940 or 304-562-6661 or visit www.dunlapguns.com for more information.