HUNTINGTON — Though college can be expensive for many students, initiatives are in place to lessen the cost of textbooks to students, as well as to provide different options for them.
Marshall University’s Student Government Association is one organization working to help students afford their books.
Tabby Collins, SGA senator, is chairwoman of the Affordable Educational Materials Committee on Marshall’s campus. The goal of the committee “is looking into gathering data from Marshall students about their struggles with textbook affordability,” Collins said.
During the 2018-19 school year, previous Student Body President Hunter Barclay and Vice President Hannah Petracca started the affordable textbook initiative. Collins said when current President Stephanie Rogner and Vice President Anna Williams stepped into office, they created the committee to continue the work of their predecessors.
“(Barclay and Petracca) focused on gathering information about which courses at Marshall University offered affordable textbooks and which didn’t,” Collins said. “They also significantly focused the majority of their efforts into comparing certain websites, such as OpenStax and Cengage, to the textbooks Marshall professors were already using for quality and adaptability that could serve as a replacement.”
Collins said she and the rest of the committee plan on continuing another project from the previous administration that labeled which classes offered affordable textbooks when students registered for classes.
“We want to continue this because until we can convince more professors to use affordable, quality textbooks, we can at least help students make the best choice for them,” Collins said.
Collins said the initiatives introduced by the committee will help students make the transition into college, and from one semester to the next, easier.
“We live a very poverty-ridden state, and the cost of tuition continues to increase,” she said. “We can’t realistically lower tuition, so we must work to lower other costs of other factors. A student should never have to struggle through a class, drop a class, take fewer classes or not even register for a specific course simply because they cannot afford a textbook when we already pay thousands in tuition, housing, etc.”
Collins suggested students look into open textbooks for their classes; these books can be licensed under an open copyright license and made available to members of the public for free, she said. OpenStax is a resource that provides these books openly for students and professors alike.
According to the OpenStax website, Marshall has saved $118,181.93 this year on educational materials, and $268,233.57 has been saved cumulatively since the website was founded in 2012. Mountwest Community & Technical College also uses the online resource, and, according to the website, it has saved students a cumulative $10,019.67.
“Using open textbooks that contain quality content is far better for students because they often can be completely free or can be bought at a significantly lower price,” Collins said.
Collins said the Affordable Educational Materials Committee is preparing to send surveys to various professors on Marshall’s campus, and they are partnering with Marshall Student Affairs.
“We are getting ready to begin discussing what makes a professor pick a certain textbook and why they choose their current textbook,” she said.
Members of the committee will present their information and findings to Marshall’s Faculty Senate near the end of the semester.
Collins offered her advice for students when it comes to purchasing textbooks, including asking professors directly to see if the book is required. Then they can check the Marshall University Bookstore website for the listing price and compare the book’s ISBN number on other, reliable textbook-buying websites, including Amazon and Chegg.
“In my opinion, the best way for a student to purchase a textbook would be to evaluate their own circumstances and search for the most affordable, quality replacement,” she said. “Other options are searching for older editions from the past few years.
Most of the time, these editions will contain the most similar information from the textbook suggested by the professor.
“A third option is buying it from the manufacturer, especially if these courses come with online homework. Most times, these sites will offer the textbook as a bundling option that is cheaper than the bundle from the campus bookstore,” Collins said.
Marshall Libraries offer textbook options such as the Textbook Loan Program and Interlibrary Loan. The Textbook Loan Program was initiated in 2014 and “was started as a way to help alleviate issues with students not being able to purchase textbooks at the beginning of each semester due to financial aid refunds and awards not always being available at the start of classes,” said Michelle Alford, library information systems technologist.
Alford said since the program was started, they have seen a rise in usage among students each year, and the collection of materials has increased as well. Funds are set aside to help library employees purchase the textbook loan materials each semester, and professors and students have started donating their used textbooks as well.
“Many instructors have started to be more aware of how constant changes to course titles can cause increases in the student cost per textbook,” Alford said. “As so, more have opted to use the same textbooks for multiple semesters before making changes. Though we aren’t able to provide copies of every textbook in use each semester, we make a concerted effort to offer a wide variety.”
A list of current titles is available from the library website, and if the needed material isn’t available currently, students are encouraged to use the “Request A Title Not Currently Available” link on the website to request the staff purchase a copy, Alford said.
Interlibrary Loan is an additional free service that allows the library to extend their available titles beyond their own collection, Alford said. The Interlibrary Loan program allows Marshall Libraries to borrow material from libraries across the county, though Alford said the borrowing periods are often short and they are often limited on requesting textbooks through the service. However, if students need one chapter of a book as opposed to the entire thing, they are able to request it through the service, which Alford said is an advantage of the program.
The cost of textbooks is not an issue limited to college campuses, though, as some West Virginia legislators are working on a bill that, if approved, will require professors and instructors to require previous versions of textbooks and other instructional materials in their classes, said Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, “unless they seek and receive approval from the institution’s board of governors as outlined in the bill.”
Linville, a Marshall alumnus, said he experienced firsthand the cost of textbooks, which inspired the drafting of House Bill 4729.
“There are definitely circumstances where the most recent version of a textbook or instructional material is necessary, but a textbook company simply changing the order of the problems at the end of a chapter or a few adjectives throughout the material are, in my opinion, insufficient justification,” Linville said.
The bill, which as of late February was undergoing a second reading in the West Virginia House of Delegates, would benefit students in many ways, according to Linville, including reducing the “often hidden costs of textbooks and other instructional materials by allowing students to purchase textbooks that are available pre-owned from the bookstore or any number of other vendors.”
Co-sponsors of the bill include the House Education chairman, vice chairman, majority leader, and recent college graduates and current students in the House of Delegates, Linville said.
If passed by the Committee on Education, the bill will be presented to the full House of Delegates for passage, and then follow a similar process in the state Senate. Linville said if the bill does not complete action, he intends to reintroduce it next year.
“Additionally, I would like to see incentives passed to create and utilize open-source instructional materials in K-12 and higher education,” Linville said. “Our educators have a wealth of knowledge that can be used to tailor our curriculum to our students, the teaching styles of our teachers and professors, and all at a one-time cost to create, rather than an ongoing cost to purchase, where appropriate. There is no one-size-fits-all approach.”