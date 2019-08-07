ELEANOR — It was all things Jeep in Eleanor on Aug. 2-4 for West Virginia JeepFest 2019. Jeep enthusiasts showed off their driving skills on obstacle courses for stock, modified and extreme off-road vehicles. Group trail rides through scenic environments were also part of the event, along with the usual festival offerings of food, drinks, vendors and live music. Learn more at www.wvjeepfest.com.

