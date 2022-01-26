Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia 2022 election filing period is from Monday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 29 (applications must be postmarked by that date).
People who plan to run for office during the primary election cycle can file for candidacy with the Secretary of State’s Office or their local county or municipal clerk’s office, depending on which office they’re seeking.
The 2022 election cycle will be the first during which West Virginia voters select public officials under new congressional, legislative and county districts as drawn during the 2021 redistricting cycle.
Links to maps showing the new political districts and numbers are available on the Secretary of State’s Office website.
The West Virginia primary election is on Tuesday, May 10, and the general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
For an up-to-date list, visit www.herald-dispatch.com/elections/.
2022 elections
U.S. Congress District 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)Incumbent: Carol Miller (R)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Kent Stevens of Milton, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova.
U.S. Congress District 2, W.Va. (northern West Virginia)
Incumbent: David McKinley (R) / Alex Mooney (R)
Democrat Filings: Angela J. Dwyer of Martinsburg.
Republican Filings: Susan B. Lochocki of Morgantown, incumbents David B. McKinley of Wheeling and Alex Mooney of Charles Town.
West Virginia State Senate (redistricted in 2020). Half of the Senate is up for election.
Senate District 4 (Mason, western Jackson, southern Putnam, northern Cabell)
Incumbent: Eric Tarr (R)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Eric J. Tarr of Scott Depot.
Senate District 5 (southern Cabell, northern Wayne)
Incumbent: Mike Woelfel (D)
Democrat Filings: Mike Woelfel of Huntington.
Republican Filings: None yet.
Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Incumbent: Mark Maynard (R)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Mark R. Maynard of Wayne.
Senate District 8 (northern Putnam, eastern Jackson, Roane, Clay)
Incumbent: Richard Lindsay (D)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Mark Hunt of Charleston.
West Virginia State House (Redistricted in 2020, the 100 seats are now in single-member 100 districts. All 100 seats are up for election.)
House District 18 (most of Mason County, part of western Putnam County)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Current House 14 Delegate Johnnie Wamsley of Point Pleasant.
House District 19 (northern Putnam County)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Current House 13 Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse of Buffalo.
House District 20 (central Putnam County)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Geoff Foster of Winfield, Jacob Losh of Scott Depot.
House District 21 (southern Putnam County)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Michael Kidd of Hurricane, Jarred Cannon of Hurricane.
House District 22 (northern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Current House 16 Delegate Daniel Linville of Milton.
House District 23 (southern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Paul David Ross of Salt Rock.
Republican Filings: Jodi Biller of Ona.
House House District 24 (western-central Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Ally Layman of Huntington.
Republican Filings: Patrick Lucas of Barboursville.
House District 25 (western Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Current House 16 Delegate Sean Hornbuckle of Huntington.
Republican Filings: None yet.
House District 26 (south-central Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Current House 17 Delegate Matthew Rohrbach of Huntington.
House District 27 (northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County)
Democrat Filings: Current House 19 Delegate Ric Griffith of Kenova, current House 17 Delegate Chad Lovejoy of Huntington,
Republican Filings: None yet.
House District 28 (northern Wayne County)
Democrat Filings: None yet.
Republican Filings: Current House 19 Delegate Josh Booth of Kenova.
House District 29 (southern Wayne County and norther
n Mingo County)
Democrat Filings: David Thompson of Fort Gay.
Republican Filings: None yet.