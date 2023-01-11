HUNTINGTON — Two key components of one of the best defenses in college football have announced they’ll return for another season at Marshall.
Defensive back Micah Abraham, who led the team with six interceptions, and linebacker Eli Neal, the team’s leading tackler, each took to social media recently, announcing their decision to return to the Herd for the 2023 season.
“2022 was a heck of a year,” Neal said in a tweet. “We did things as a team that will go down in history forever. Beat a Top 10 team on the road, had a nine win season with five straight at the end and finished with a bowl win to put the cherry on top.”
But he wasn’t finished.
“Even after all of that, we still have unfinished business,” Neal continued. “Let’s run it back, Herd Nation.”
Neal, listed as a junior on the Marshall athletics website, recorded a team-high 98 tackles in 13 games during the 2022 season, including 9.5 tackles for loss. He also tacked on an interception, three pass breakups and nine quarterback hurries, which tied Owen Porter and Koby Cumberlander for best on the team.
Neal went through the pageantry of Senior Day ahead of Marshall’s regular season finale against Georgia State, which signaled at the time that he had not made a decision on whether he would return, transfer or try his chances in the National Football League.
Another one of his teammates, Micah Abraham, did that same. Abraham has been with the Herd for four years but will return for a fifth after walking during Senior Day.
He had a similar message to that of Neal’s on social media.
“Herd Nation, it’s been a long four years. 2022 was a great year, but we know what it was missing,” Abraham tweeted. “With that being said, 2023 will be legendary.”
Abraham intercepted six passes last season, five in the regular season, and his final one of the season clinched a win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. He also was tied for the team lead with 10 pass breakups while being a First Team All Sun Belt defensive selection.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
