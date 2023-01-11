The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Two key components of one of the best defenses in college football have announced they’ll return for another season at Marshall.

Defensive back Micah Abraham, who led the team with six interceptions, and linebacker Eli Neal, the team’s leading tackler, each took to social media recently, announcing their decision to return to the Herd for the 2023 season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

