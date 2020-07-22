Essential reporting in volatile times.

kayaklaunch

A kayak launch for public use was opened along the Elk River on July 15 in Charleston. Photo courtesy City of Charleston

 Courtesy of City of Charleston

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the addition of a kayak launch on the Elk River behind the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on July 15.

The launch is free for public use daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and can accommodate both single and tandem kayaks, as well as some canoes.

The kayak launch, installed in partnership with West Virginia American Water and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, was designed for safety, security and ease of use for both experienced kayakers and beginners.

“We are excited to make recreation on the Elk River and Kanawha River easier with this kayak launch," Goodwin said in a City of Charleston release. "Outdoor recreation continues to be a priority of this administration, and this is another investment to increase travel and tourism in Charleston.

“The Mountain State is known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor recreation. We hope that this kayak increases water-based activity in our city,” the mayor said.

Free parking is available at the boat dock at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

