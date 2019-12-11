The following is a synopsis of the Putnam Rotary meeting of Nov. 26. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
“How far is it to Bethlehem?”
A poet once wrote this question on her Christmas cards. And we recognize the words now set to music in a traditional carol.
This fall, when Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball led over 200 United Methodist pilgrims from West Virginia on a tour of the Holy Land, they found Bethlehem was only a short bus ride from Israel’s Tel Aviv airport.
The travelers filled five buses, and Ellis Conley and spouse Julia served as guides for a group from the Kanawha Valley.
It was an intensive all-hours labor which some people described as akin to “herding cats.”
Conley told Putnam Rotarians about his Near East odyssey during their weekly meeting this morning at the Chamber of Commerce.
The nation of Israel is home to nine million people, Conley said. Four million are Jews and nine million are Palestinian. Less than 100,000 of the Palestinians are Christians.
Israel is about the size of New Jersey. Road signs are in Hebrew, Arabic and English. Major businesses include technology and tourism. Cash is accepted in Israeli shekels or American dollars, with an exchange rate of about four shekels on the dollar.
Water flows from Mt. Hermon on the borders of Syria and Lebanon in the north into the Sea of Galilee and then down the Jordan River to the Dead Sea in the south.
“The Galilee is a highly fertile area,” said Conley. “It’s much like West Virginia or anywhere there are orchards: There are groves of fig trees, grapes, bananas and olive trees.”
The southern part of Israel toward the Negev is more barren.
“There had been no room for Jesus in Bethlehem,” Conley said, “but there was room for us at the Bethlehem Hotel.” The Church of the Nativity was close by.
“I found that Jesus was born in the basement of a church,” he joked, “and I thought he had been born in a manger.”
In the Church of the Nativity, the Manger grotto is located several feet below the high altar, down several irregular and heavily worn steps.
A star of fourteen points, representing three sets of 14 generations from Abraham to David, to the Exile, to Jesus, marks the site. Through an opening in the center of the star, a visitor may touch the stone where tradition says that Mary gave birth to the baby Jesus.
Like most religious places in Israel, churches have been destroyed, or repurposed and rebuilt over the centuries by the succession of Romans, Persians, Crusaders and Byzantines.
The Western Wall is the only part of the Second Temple remaining after the destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans in the first century.
“We would see places that were historical, and we would see places that were traditional,” Conley continued. “The Sea of Galilee is the Sea of Galilee. Then we would go to places where tradition says that something important happened here.
“And I sometimes could not sort it out: Did it really happen here — or did it really happen someplace else, and this is just the location where we remember it now?
“What helped me sort it out in my mind was when I realized that these were places Christians had been visiting for 2,000 years. And that just kinda made it OK.”
The West Virginia travelers watched the sunrise across the Sea of Galilee. From a fishing boat, they heard their bishop talk about the disciples being terrified of the wind and waves on the sea. And they never realized that their salvation was there with them in their boat.
Our pilgrims visited Caesarea Maritima, Nazareth, Capernaum, the Church of the Primacy of Peter (where Jesus said, “Peter, do you love me? Then feed my sheep.”), and the Church of the Multiplication (where Jesus multiplied five loaves and two fishes to feed a crowd of 5,000).
Some drank water from Jacob’s well near Nablus, where Jesus met the Samaritan woman.
Some reaffirmed their baptism where tradition says that John had baptized in the Jordan.
Back in Jerusalem, they walked down the Mount of Olives and through the Garden of Gethsemane. Across the Kidron Valley, they visited the Church of Saint Peter in Gallicantu (the “Cock’s Song”), built on the traditional site of the residence of the High Priest — where the crowing of a rooster alerted Peter of his betrayal on the night of Jesus’ arrest.
They walked the narrow Via Dolorosa (“Street of Suffering”) where Jesus carried a cross to Calvary — now within the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
The crowded shops along the way where Christ was mocked and struggled with his cross now offered souvenirs and refreshment. A drink of pomegranate juice could be had for ten shekels. Eighty shekels would buy an “Alabama/Crimson Tide” sweat shirt.
The daily routine usually began about 5:30 in the morning and sometimes extended into evenings. And to his credit, Ellis Conley ended the ten-day excursion without losing a single pilgrim. Some folks even wanted to return for another trip in spite of the heat, the crowds, the hikes, and the climbs up and down.
And when asked, “How far is it to Bethlehem?” they answered in the words of the poet, “Not very far!”